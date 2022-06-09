Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Jasper, McDonald and Newton. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&