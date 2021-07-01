PURCELL, Mo. — Darrell Wilson was concerned several months ago that the streets weren’t being maintained in Purcell and that city leaders weren’t giving him the answers he sought.
So he collected signatures to have the state auditor’s office come in and look over the city’s books.
Now as a newly elected City Council member in Purcell, Wilson is glad to hear that Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office will be performing that audit.
Galloway announced in a news release Thursday that her office has begun an audit of the city.
“I’m just glad they’re doing it,” Wilson said. “I was hoping they’d get started a long time ago, but like I said, I hope they don’t find anything wrong, I hope they really do. If there are things wrong, we need to find out what.”
Galloway’s office said it had verified 84 signatures on petitions, more than the 64 signatures required by state law for a town the size of Purcell.
“The petition audit process allows citizens to be engaged and ensure accountability with their local government,” Galloway said. “I look forward to conducting this independent review, and I encourage anyone with information to contact my Whistleblower Hotline.”
Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the Whistleblower Hotline atmoaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
Town tumult
Recent revelations and criminal investigations seem to justify Darrell Wilson’s concerns.
Late in May, the former mayor pro tem, Nancy M. Wilson, 50, was arrested on a warrant charging her with felony stealing. She is not related to Darrell Wilson. She is scheduled to be arraigned July 7 after having posted a $2,300 bond in the case.
The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department that began in mid-April when current Mayor Kelsey Freelend reported finding some suspicious checks drawing funds from the city’s checking account at Southwest Missouri Bank.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the checks were signed by Nancy Wilson.
Detective David Lewis of the sheriff’s office wrote in the affidavit that he found five checks and a debit receipt that drew funds from the account between March 13 and April 10 of this year and were signed by Nancy Wilson.
The checks, which ranged from $200 to $500, all lacked a second signature as required by city policy and were deposited into Wilson’s account at Arvest Bank, according to the affidavit. The debit receipt showed that Nancy Wilson withdrew another $400 cash from the city account April 2.
The affidavit indicates that Lewis obtained surveillance video footage of the debit card transaction at the Southwest Missouri Bank in Carthage.
The total amount of the theft as determined by the investigation was $2,588. The affidavit states that Wilson has been arrested previously in a felony theft, although a check of electronic court records in Missouri did not show any criminal case convictions.
Darrell Wilson said his suspicions started well before the former mayor pro tem was arrested.
Concern about costs
Freelend, who was elected with Darrell Wilson and nearly the entire current City Council in April, said she understood why residents wanted the audit, but she’s concerned about the costs.
Darrell Wilson said he’d been told the audit could cost Purcell between $20,000 and $30,000. Freeland said she had been told the cost could be between $35,000 and $50,000.
Freelend said the city contracts with an outside auditor for annual audits and that those showed nothing suspicious in past years.
“I feel like for the citizens the audit is an OK thing because the citizens deserve to know that the city is where it needs to be or if it’s not,” Freelend said. “But as the current mayor of the city going through the audit, no. From what I understand they’re only going to be going through 2021, so they’re not even going to be going back in years previous to see if there was anything deceitful or done wrong, so we’re going to be paying between $35,000 and $50,000 for an audit for just this year. We’re a small town. That’s a lot of money for a city our size, so as the mayor, no, I don’t think it’s a great idea.”
Freelend said she too has a lot of questions about how the city has been run in the past, but she was hoping to find a less expensive way to get some of these questions answered.
Darrell Wilson said he too was concerned about the cost, but he hoped the audit would restore residents trust and faith in their city government.
Efforts on Thursday to contact the state auditor’s office for clarification on the cost of the audit or how far back in time the office was looking were unsuccessful.
Commented
