AVILLA, Mo. — The home of Avilla’s post office, which served as the Bank of Avilla for the first 30-plus years of its existence, may soon be recognized by the federal government as a historic landmark.
The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation voted unanimously on Friday to recommend to the U.S. National Parks Service that the 107-year-old, red-brick building be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Michelle Diedriech, National Register section chief with the Missouri State Historic Preservation Office, said after Friday’s meeting the state would send the application to the National Parks Service in the next two weeks or so, and the Parks Service has 45 days to either accept it, reject it or ask for more information.
Diedreich said she feels good about the chances of success for the application.
“I can say I’m very optimistic about the Bank of Avilla,” Diedreich said. “That one should be a straight shot in my opinion. I can’t predict what the Parks Service will do, but I don’t have any indication why it wouldn’t be successful.”
Owner excited
Nancy Young, who bought the building with her husband, John, in 2007, said she’s excited about the Missouri Advisory Council’s decision to send the application to the federal government.
Young submitted the application for the National Register and spoke in support of it in Friday’s video conference meeting.
“I’m just thrilled and I’m very appreciative of all those who helped me,” Young said. “My whole family was involved in one way or another along this process and many others who helped with old pictures and research, and that sort of thing. The state office was exceptional. Michelle (Diedreich), she was extremely helpful. It’s a long process, but I’m just excited to get to this point.”
Young called the building “my favorite antique.” She said she grew up in and around Avilla, went to school at the Avilla school and picked up the mail in the post office for years before she and her husband bought it.
Young said her research documented the building’s colorful history of service to Avilla and the surrounding agricultural community.
Young submitted the application under the building’s historic name, Bank of Avilla, and said she focused the application on the building’s first 30 years when it served the financial needs of community’s farmers and merchants because that part of the building’s history was more interesting to her.
The Postal Service leased the building in 1952, and it has served as a post office ever since.
The Postal Service announced it planned to close the Avilla Post Office in 2011 as part of a nationwide reduction of the number of post offices, but that closure was canceled after public and congressional backlash.
Bank of Avilla
Young said Samuel Salyer served as casher and majority stockholder when the bank was built in 1914 and 1915.
The person associated with the bank more closely was Ivy Russell, who was cashier and majority stockholder from 1919 through the sale of the bank in 1944.
Young said Russell’s granddaughter, who lives in Texas, provided a number of historic photos of the building as a bank that she used in the application.
Young documented five robberies in the bank’s history.
She said one rumor among residents was that Jesse James robbed the bank, even though he was killed in St. Joseph, Mo., in 1882, more than 30 years before it was built.
“After I did a little research, unless Jesse did fake his death, I don’t think he ever robbed the Avilla bank,” Young said with a chuckle. “I had heard, but could never substantiate, that it was once robbed on horseback.”
Young said another local story says Clyde Barrow, of Bonnie and Clyde fame, may have cased the bank for a possible robbery.
The famous robbers were active in Jasper County in the 1930s, but Young said she couldn’t find any articles or records that said they robbed the Bank of Avilla.
“There are lots of rumors that Clyde Barrow came into the bank, you can find this all over those blogs,” Young said. The story goes when he came in, Ivy Russell, the cashier at the time, kept a pistol either on himself or on the desk, and when Clyde saw that, he tipped his hat and said good day and left. It’s even in a book that that happened, but they didn’t footnote it and I’ve never read anything to substantiate the story.”
