NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho will have some decisions to make whether to pursue federal grants for flooding mitigation projects. But an even bigger task will be to adjust plans for land buyouts intended for flooding victims.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development recently informed the city that $5,380,728 in Community Development Block Grants were available to buy properties from 2017 flooding victims. Neosho had hoped to receive around $40 million for the buyouts.
"We didn't get the amount we asked for. It's significantly less," said Rachel Holcomb, the city's director of economic development. "Now we have to figure out how to best help those who really need it."
Hundreds of properties were included in the city's grant request, which was submitted last year. As part of the grant request, the city established six zones arranged by geological floodplain descriptions and survey results from people who experienced flood-related damage in April 2017.
Interest in the buyouts increased after many of the same properties that flooded in 2017 also flooded in June 2019. According to the survey the city held, 147 of 205 respondents favored a buyout.
Holcomb said City Council members will be asked during their next meeting how they wish to proceed, including whether they wish to accept the grant or whether to prioritize some of those zones.
The city is working with the Harry S Truman Coordinating Council and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to assist landowners with applying for the grants. That intake process is slated to begin around April 13, with procedures in place to protect against COVID-19 exposure.
Properties purchased with the grant funding would be converted to open space, recreation space or floodplain and wetlands management. People living in one of the buyout zones would not be forced to accept a buyout, regardless of what neighbors decide.
About $58 million in CDBG funds were also made available to other areas in Missouri that experienced similar flooding, including areas around West Plains, Van Buren and Doniphan. Holcomb said the city was told by the Department of Economic Development that the Neosho area had received the largest portion of funding.
But the award amount left city officials disappointed, Holcomb said.
"We are not going to be able to help everyone," Holcomb said. "We had high hopes to help everyone, but we're not going to be able to. We're not happy about that."
Flooding mitigation projects
A separate grant is being made available to cities, counties and other governmental boards for developing projects that would help prevent future flooding.
The state Department of Economic Development held a second meeting to explain how more than $41 million in flooding mitigation grants could be used. Possibilities include widening creeks, building bridges, adding culverts or constructing flood-resistant roads. Grant funding could also be used for protecting public buildings and ensuring the operation of critical departments and utilities.
In a webinar meeting last week, department officials explained maximum grant awards for those projects, including a $2.5 million maximum for infrastructure projects and $5 million maximum for facility hardening.
Marcy Mealy, a financial analyst with the department, said that the state's general action plan will be submitted to the federal Housing and Urban Development Department for a 45-day review. After that, it will be ready to assist eligible communities such as Newton and McDonald counties with applying for the funding.
After a similar meeting in January, Neosho City Manager David Kennedy said the city has planned some smaller flooding mitigation projects, but nothing to the magnitude of a complete fix. Such a plan will require a more comprehensive solution developed in collaboration with Newton County and other governmental boards, he said.
But if money from the mitigation grant doesn't get used for those types of projects, it might be eligible to assist with land buyouts. Sam Komo, a project manager for the state department, said in January that the concurrent timing of the two grant programs is advantageous and allows the department to consider unmet needs for residents.
