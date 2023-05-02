LAMAR, Mo. — The Harry S Truman Birthplace State Historic Site and the Barton County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the former president's 139th birthday on Saturday.
The event will showcase Truman’s life, starting in 1884 and going through World War I, when Truman was an Army captain, and continuing to World War II, when he became president. Historical demonstrations, vendors and musical entertainment will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The state historic site is located at 1009 Truman St. Truman was born May 8, 1884, in Lamar.
Details: 417-682-2279.
