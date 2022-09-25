The State Historical Society of Missouri is kicking off a Route 66 collection initiative in advance of the centennial of the highway in 2026.
The goal is to preserve material related to the history of U.S. Highway 66, also remembered as America's Main Street and dubbed the "Mother Road" by John Steinbeck in "The Grapes of Wrath."
Examples of items the group is looking for include photographs, postcards, film and home videos along the route, records of roadside businesses, oral histories of people who traveled or worked along the road, small souvenirs or artifacts, artwork and architectural drawings of iconic structures and places.
The road ran from Chicago to Los Angeles and passed through many area communities, including Carthage, Webb City and Joplin in Southwest Missouri; Galena, Riverton and Baxter Springs in Southeast Kansas; and Quapaw, Commerce, Miami and Afton in Northeast Oklahoma.
According to the State Historical Society, the highway in Missouri was built over earlier trails, dirt tracks and gravel roads.
“We’re very interested in stories and materials ranging from the road’s origins to its peak period in Missouri (circa 1926-1960) to its decline following the rise of the interstate highway system,” Kathleen Seale, coordinator of the groups’s Rolla and Springfield research centers, said in a statement.
According to the group, Missouri is where Route 66’s name became official, as the highway received its number assignment via a telegram sent April 30, 1926, to Springfield, during a meeting that included Cyrus Avery, the Oklahoma highway commissioner, considered the “Father of Route 66,” and John T. Woodruff, a Springfield man who was Missouri’s leading proponent of highway development.
“Supporters had lobbied hard for the number 60 to be assigned to the new highway, as roads ending in the number zero were being reserved for the most important transcontinental routes,” Seale said. “Failing to get Route 60, the Springfield group rejected other proposed numbers until 66 was offered and accepted.”
The highway was officially decommissioned in 1985.
Anyone with questions or who would like to donate to the Route 66 in Missouri collection can contact the State Historical Society of Missouri. A donation form is available to download at shsmo.org/support/materials.
