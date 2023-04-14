With the Missouri General Assembly’s 2023 session past the halfway mark, several area state lawmakers on Friday briefed community leaders on what’s happening in Jefferson City.
The occasion was a so-called eggs and issues gathering, this month hosted by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
State Sen. Jill Carter and state Reps. Dirk Deaton, Ben Baker, Lane Roberts, Bob Bromley and Cody Smith talked about legislation and committees they were working on and answered questions at the Continental Banquet Center in Joplin.
State lawmakers are racing the clock in the final six weeks of the session to push bills through the House and Senate to get them in front of Gov. Mike Parson for his signature.
The group discussed the state’s budget, one of the most important tasks the Legislature has in its four-month session and a subject Southwest Missouri has some say in with Smith, from Carthage, chairing the House Budget Committee, and Deaton, of Noel, as vice chairman.
• Deaton said his tax-cut bill that would reduce income taxes by $1.3 billion had passed out of the House and been sent to the Senate for consideration.
“It could change coming out of the Senate, but coming out of the House it was the largest tax cut ever to be passed out of the House of Representatives,” Deaton said.
He said the bill cuts the top tax rate on personal income from 4.95% to 4.5 percent, with triggers that could mean more cuts as state revenue grows. It also cuts the corporate income tax rate from 4% to 2%.
• Roberts, from Joplin, said he’s pushing bills related to crime and public safety across the state as chairman of the House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee.
Robert spoke about a crime bill that would give the governor authority to appoint a special prosecutor for the city of St. Louis.
He said the bill works to address concerns about gun violence by strengthening the penalties for the crime of unlawful possession of a firearm for people under 18 years old.
“We have 14-year-olds packing a Glock 40 in their waistbands," he said. "That’s not a good thing. But what that means in St. Louis is somewhat different from what it means in Joplin. So finding a way to bridge those cultural differences in what the Second Amendment means to us has proven to be very very difficult and we’re still working on it.”
Roberts also said he’s also sponsored a bill to rename the new South Range Line Bridge over the railroad tracks after the late Joplin Police Officer Ben Cooper, who was killed in the line of duty in a shooting in March 2022.
Roberts said his bill has passed the House and Senate and awaits the governor’s signature. He said his effort is in conjunction with a city plan to name another bridge after Jake Reed, the other officer who was killed in that same case.
• Baker, of Neosho, said he’s working on a bill to extend learning opportunities for students outside the classroom and on bills to downsize state government.
• Smith talked about the budget effort and efforts to fund infrastructure projects on Interstate 70 and in other places across the state.
• Bromley, of Carl Junction, talked about his work on the House Utilities Committee and other committees. He said he’s working on bills dealing with private property rights and other issues.
• Carter, of Granby, said she’s working on a bill to put the office of county sheriff in the state constitution and a bill to change the initiative-petition process to put bills before the public.
