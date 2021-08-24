QUAPAW, Okla. — Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation hope a $10,000 reward will shed new light on a nearly 50-year-old unsolved homicide in Ottawa County.
The reward is for information in the 1974 death of Tina Mae Duffell, 37, of Quapaw.
On Oct. 17, 1974, Duffell was either abducted or left willingly from C&D Grocery in Quapaw, where she worked part time as a grocery clerk. The next day, searchers found Duffell’s body, weighted down with timber, in a mine pond northwest of Quapaw.
News reports indicate Duffell’s throat had been cut, and she had a stab wound in her back. A shawl she had been wearing at the store was found in a brush pile south of Quapaw along state Highway 137, at least 2 miles from where her body was found. Robbery and sexual assault were ruled out.
In the past four decades, authorities have followed multiple leads in the case. OSBI agent Josh Patzkowski took over the case in November 2018 and began to reexamine the cold case.
For the past year, Patzkowski has worked with Duffell’s daughter, Michelle Blank, examining potential leads she obtained via social media posts.
Blank was 16 when her mother was abducted. In an interview given in October 1990, Blank — then a high school student — said she may have been one of the last people to see her mother alive.
Out of school for a teacher workday, Blank was at the grocery store approximately 10 minutes before authorities believe Duffell was abducted at noon. At the time, Blank said she saw a man unfamiliar to her at the store.
While early leads indicated Duffell’s murder may have been drug-related, Patzkowski said he personally struggles with that theory. He continues to examine the case with a fresh perspective.
Patzkowski said OSBI officials decided to issue the reward at the request of Blank. He said rewards have generated new information in other cases.
Patzkowski said this case is one of the oldest among OSBI’s cold cases in Northeast Oklahoma.
“We believe somebody will shake loose and provide the information we need,” Patzkowski said.
About the reward
Brook Arbeitman, OSBI spokesman, said rewards are often issued in conjunction with cold cases because “circumstances change and relationships change.”
“Relationships change in the 40-plus years,” Arbeitman said. “Relationships may have turned sour, and (someone) may be willing to come forward now.”
The reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of an accused person, or for a person who provides valuable information that assists in the investigation.
“It’s an open, ongoing investigation,” Arbeitman said. “It’s important to Tina’s relatives that we still pursue justice. Any information that comes in, we will follow up on it. We haven’t given up. The family wants answers, and that’s what drives us, and puts a fire in our bellies — to try and find the person responsible.”
