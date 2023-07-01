Vision Carthage

Vision Carthage is a group created in 2011 in the wake of a Drury University study of downtown Carthage and ways to beautify and preserve the area. The group's goal is to goal is to "promote the beautification and revitalization of Carthage through volunteerism, partnerships, community and business engagement. The group says it promotes revitalization efforts through historic preservation and support of small businesses in our downtown historic district. More details about the group can be found at its website https://www.visioncarthage.org and details about programs and upcoming events can be found at its Facebook page.