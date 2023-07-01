CARTHAGE, Mo. — A state grant and city money will soon pay dividends with new sidewalks in front of the businesses on the Carthage square.
A team from the Missouri Department of Economic Development was in Carthage one of 12 stops to kick off the state’s Community Revitalization Grant Program, a $100 million program to make 70 grants to cities across Missouri for a variety of community improvement projects.
Shad Burner, director of federal initiatives for the Missouri DED, said the projects are funded by the state’s $2.7 billion allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The state grant is for $499,950 and the city will match that for a total of $999,900.
Jen Kirby, executive director of the Vision Carthage Committee, which applied for the grant, said the money will go to replace the sidewalks around the outside of the Carthage square and accomplish other street-scaping work involving accent lighting around the square, planters and a sound system that can be used on all sides of the square.
Burner said the DED received applications for more than 200 projects, and Carthage’s was among 70 that were funded.
“It was a very competitive grant process, so Carthage obviously put their best foot forward to get funds in the southwest part of the state,” Burner said. “There were great projects that didn’t get funded so this was one that had a strong application and strong support.”
Kirby said it will still be a while before construction starts on the project.
“Right now we’ve got to work through the budget process and the project process and the bid process so it’s going to take a little while to get there,” Kirby said. “This is one of the steps along the way, the first step was getting the street renderings done and we did those back in 2021 with the grant we received from the Carthage Community Foundation.”
Eddie Grundy, a Vision Carthage board member and owner of Carthage Hardware, said this grant is a big deal for people who shop and people who operate businesses on the square.
“This is absolutely critical to any business located in the downtown Carthage area,” Grundy said. “It’s critical to Carthage as a whole. It’s a symbiotic relationship, when one part does well the other part does well. Focusing this effort on downtown continues to grow it as a business district. We have great shopping down here already, and it’s just going to intensify and further beautify our community square.”
Grundy said the sidewalk and street-escaping work help him as he works to develop and maintain his business.
“Carthage Hardware has been in its location for 145 years this year and it’s developed and changed with the times,” Grundy said. “We continue to focus on doing that so it remains healthy, and this project won’t only beautify but it will help those folks who do come downtown to do business to gain access to those stores. It’s just exciting to have this kind of vitality downtown again.
Vision Carthage Vision Carthage is a group created in 2011 in the wake of a Drury University study of downtown Carthage and ways to beautify and preserve the area. The group’s goal is to {span}goal is to “promote the beautification and revitalization of Carthage through volunteerism, partnerships, community and business engagement. The group says it promotes revitalization efforts through historic preservation and support of small businesses in our downtown historic district. More details about the group can be found at its website https://www.vision
carthage.org and details about programs and upcoming events can be found at its Facebook page.
