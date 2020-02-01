NEOSHO, Mo. — The state has money to spend to prevent future flooding in Neosho and is asking residents how that money would best be spent.
Officials with the Missouri Department of Economic Development held a public meeting Friday to explain how about $41 million in Community Development Block Grant funding could be used to mitigate flooding across the area. The meeting was the first step in collecting opinions that will be used to develop an action plan.
Possibilities for that plan include widening creeks to hold more water or building bridges in spots that experience flooding, said Sam Komo, a CDBG project manager for the department.
Meeting participants, however, said that will take bringing more than the city of Neosho to the table.
“It seems to me like there has not been a coordinated look at the overall waterflow system around Neosho,” said Ron McClary, a resident of the city. “We need engineers to take a look at it, and it’s going to take the city, state and everything else to be a part of it.”
During 2019 flooding, land allowing entrance to McClary’s property developed a large hole created by floodwaters spinning. Determining which jurisdiction — the nearby federally owned fish hatchery, the city or the state — to turn to was difficult for him, he said.
That bigger picture can be assessed as the plan is developed, Komo said. Once enough comments are collected, a draft will be posted for public comment, planned for sometime in March. Once those replies have been taken, a final plan is hoped to be completed sometime in April.
Such a plan doesn’t complicate city efforts, City Manager David Kennedy said after the meeting. The city’s planned work for the current fiscal year includes a series of smaller projects.
“There are projects in the budget, but as far as something to the magnitude of a complete fix, I don’t think we can fix that inside the city limits,” Kennedy said. “We have to look outside, and that is the plan.”
The state’s meeting was one of five held last week in areas that have experienced flooding or other damage related to weather events. Areas in Van Buren, Doniphan, West Plains and Branson will also be eligible to receive portions of the $41 million grant.
Those five areas are also eligible to receive portions of a $58 million CDBG grant intended to assist flooding victims with disaster recovery. That is the grant funding a series of land buyouts that the city of Neosho has been preparing for since last year.
Komo said the application for those grants will begin in a few weeks. The state in February will train agencies that will assist in accepting applications from victims of 2017 flooding, with a goal of opening intake centers in those communities in March.
Once applications are taken, the city of Neosho will appoint an appraiser to negotiate a settlement value with applicants. Residents in past meetings have expressed concerns that those settlements will not be enough to enable a proper relocation.
In light of five areas asking for funds from the same pool of money, Komo said that timing of applications for the first grant and plan development of the second grant is advantageous. Applications for land buyouts will be collected as the state develops a mitigation plan, and part of that plan may mean allocating more money for buyouts, Komo said.
“Pulling an individual out of harm’s way is truly a mitigation category,” Komo said. “If there’s still an unmet need and after we run out of money, then we can look at mitigation money to help individual homes.”
Learn more
Information: Community Development Block Grant mitigation plan: ded.mo.gov/programs/cdbg/mitigation.
