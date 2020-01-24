JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Of 26 applicants from across the region in Joplin's congressional district, seven were approved as licensed dispensaries under the terms of the state's new medical marijuana law.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released on Friday the list of approved dispensaries for the entire state. According to the law, each of Missouri's eight congressional districts may have up to 24 licenses granted — those licenses were awarded based on how well a proposed business scored according to the state's eligibility standards.
The dispensaries awarded licenses across the region, listed according to score, include:
• Missouri Retail Products Group Inc., located at 2401 E. 32nd St. in Joplin.
• Astro Farms Gamma LLC, located at Highway 171 and Fir Road in Joplin.
• The Dispensary LLC, located at 460 State Highway 76 in Cassville.
• SMO4 Inc., located at 429 Peachtree Lane in Carthage.
• Harmony Neosho LLC, located at 890 W. Harmony St. in Neosho.
• Grassroots OpCo Mo. LLC, located at 1729 E. Seventh St. in Joplin.
• Missouri Made Marijuana LLC, located at 7110 W. 20th St. in Joplin.
Additionally, Shangri-La Nevada LLC, located at 2220 E. Austin Blvd. in Nevada, was also approved. That city is located in the 4th Congressional District.
Denials were issued to 23 other businesses across the region.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.