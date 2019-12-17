MIAMI, Okla. — Residents in Ottawa County can now access an interactive map to see whether the soil of their residential properties has been given a clean bill of health through sampling for lead contamination.
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has announced the recent launch of the online program, which marks the addresses of each residential property throughout the county that has been tested for lead up to 12 inches below the soil surface. If a property appears on the list, it was either found to be devoid of lead contamination, or then cleaned up if contamination was found. The map cites properties by address.
The residential yard cleanup service, according to the department, is provided free to all Ottawa County residents to combat the environmental impact caused by mining waste in the Tar Creek Superfund site, a portion of the Tri-State Mining District that was mined for lead and zinc from about 1900 to the early 1970s.
The lead-contaminated soil in residential areas can be cleaned up in several ways, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s manual for lead cleanup: replacing the contaminated soil with clean soil, permanently covering the contaminated soil with concrete or asphalt, or covering the area with clean soil and laying down sod.
Jill Micka, a Miami resident, was reluctant at first to have her yard cleared of lead contamination a decade ago. The Environmental Protection Agency began cleaning up parks, residential properties and other publicly accessible areas throughout the county in 1997. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality now leads the cleanup operations, picking up where the EPA left off.
Micka said she initially just wanted her yard tested to see if there were any traces of lead, a heavy metal that can affect almost every organ and system in the human body. She said she had heard of horror stories from other residents about cleanup work done on their yards and how they ended up with issues such as pooling water and mold.
“When the first remediation program was initiated around 1997, there were independent contractors hired by the EPA to do the scraping and removal of the remediation site,” Micka said. Some of the work was substandard, she said.
But she quickly changed her mind when she learned that the LEAD Agency was working with crews on a subsequent round of cleanup work. LEAD, which stands for Local Environmental Action Demanded, was formed in 1997 to help educate the community about environmental problems left by the mining era and available solutions.
Micka, who was working as a case manager with a mental health agency, saw the effects that lead was having on her clients' children. The toxic heavy metal can results in such things as lower IQ, slowed growth and hearing problems in children.
After becoming involved with the LEAD Agency, she had her yard tested and then cleaned up.
“Getting the yard tested seemed like the right thing to do, thinking of my nephews and friends' kids health,” Micka said. “Plus, it'd be good to know if we sold the house.”
The highest levels of lead were traced back to the front of her yard near the porch of her home. The crews dug down 16 inches, removed the contaminated soil and then put down sod.
Looking back on her experience, Micka said she’s glad she ended up testing her yard and recommends others do the same.
“The crew answered any questions I had and followed up several times to make sure things were done well,” Micka said. “I hope that seeing ‘remediation done right’ on the interactive map will encourage property owners."
Rebecca Jim, executive director for the LEAD Agency, said that she was elated to hear about the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality’s interactive map. She said it had been in the works for years. Jim noted how it can be invaluable for groups like the LEAD Agency by identifying what properties have already been sampled.
“I got what I wanted for Christmas,” Jim said. “It’s amazing. For us and organizers, we’ll be able to walk neighborhoods and know which house to knock on to get their yard tested. It will be a logical way for us to talk to the community about making all of Miami better, as well as Ottawa County.”
In the future, Jim said, she hopes that the department will add the alleyways that have been cleaned up in Miami.
“They didn’t mark the alleys that they’ve cleaned up, but I think it will be easy for them to do it,” she said. “They’ve already cleaned up at least 75% of the alleys in Miami.
“What I’d like is for the entire map to be lit up,” she added. “When we look at it from above, I’d like to see every house and every resident in Ottawa County to have their yard cleaned.”
Hotline, map
To sign up for free yard testing in Ottawa County or to get more information, residents may contact the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality hotline at 800-522-0206. To view the interactive map, visit https://bit.ly/2r1bwTh.
