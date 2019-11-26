A local state senator has been selected to serve as grand marshal of the 49th annual Joplin Christmas Parade.
State Sen. Bill White will lead the holiday procession on Tuesday night, according to Freeman Health System, the parade organizer.
White is serving his first term as a state senator after spending eight years in the Missouri House of Representatives. He represents the 32nd District. He is an attorney whose practice focused on children, seniors and business law.
There are more than 80 entries in this year's parade, which will take those who view the parade on a retrospective of past holiday eras with the theme of "Christmas Through the Decades."
A judging stage will be located in the area of Eighth and Main streets. Judges will be Mayor Gary Shaw; Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System; Lance Beshore, president of the Freeman board of directors; and Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Whether it’s a silver tree illuminated by a color wheel or floats playing carols from the 1950s, entrants are being encouraged to help viewers relive the holidays of yesteryear.
A 6 p.m. start is planned at 15th and Main streets. The parade route proceeds north to Third Street. Entrants will line up between 15th and 24th streets.
Funds generated by entry fees will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, which provides assistance to children from birth to 21 years of age in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.
