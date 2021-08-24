The Jasper County prosecutor agreed Tuesday to take the death penalty off the table for murder case defendant Stephen Thompson to preserve a trial date set next month.
“The state is in the position now of having to choose between another postponement and the death penalty,” Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said at a hearing on defense motions to postpone the trial in the 6-year-old case until March of next year.
The trial is currently scheduled for jury selection the week of Sept. 13 and the start of testimony Sept. 20.
The defense filed motions this month seeking a postponement due to the difficulties the COVID-19 pandemic poses for the conduct of a death penalty trial and the possibility that a key defense witness might not be available in September, having recently undergone surgery that could require a lengthy period of recovery.
The witness is a psychiatrist who has interviewed Thompson extensively in preparation for testifying, if needed, in the punishment phase of his death penalty trial.
Circuit Judge David Mouton indicated near the start of Tuesday’s hearing that he was inclined to grant the motion seeking a postponement, noting that the court “cannot proceed to a capital case without the defendant’s psychiatrist being available.”
The judge provided that indication in an interim of being informed by Kenney that the state would be willing to take the death penalty off the table if the defense would agree to proceed to trial in September.
Kenney said the offer was being made with the consent of the victims in the case who have been waiting for justice for six years.
Thompson is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife’s lover, Carissa Gerard, 38, on June 10, 2015, before turning the 12-gauge shotgun on Kristina Thompson and shooting her multiple times as she tried to flee. His 44-year-old ex-wife survived.
The state’s offer would make moot the issue of the psychiatrist’s availability since he was to testify in a possible punishment phase of the trial. With the death penalty off the table, his testimony would no longer be needed.
Defense attorney Thomas Jacquinot indicated that the defense would be receptive to proceeding with the September date with the death penalty removed from the case. He further indicated that his client might even be open to changing his plea in advance of the trial.
The court consequently turned its attention to how to proceed with the panel of more than 300 prospective jurors who filled out questionnaires earlier this year.
The attorneys told the judge that both sides were in agreement that the panel could be reduced to the 153 people who indicated that they had been vaccinated
The attorneys acknowledged that they had further agreed to a paring of that group down to 60-some potential jurors who had not claimed any hardship in serving on the jury or any preexisting medical conditions that rendered them more vulnerable than the average person with respect to the virus.
It was decided that they would begin questioning those 60-some jurors in groups of 20 on Sept. 16, with a backup group of 15 to 20 others that could be called in the following day if it becomes apparent more are needed.
The judge pointed out that the jury panel should be informed that it will no longer be necessary for those chosen to be sequestered throughout the trial since it will no longer be a death penalty case.
Kenney said in a statement issued after the hearing that her decision to remove the death penalty option to preserve the current trial date was made “with the full support of the victims in this case.”
“It is unfortunate that the state must choose between seeking the death penalty and securing a timely trial, but that is the reality,” she said.
She said the adage that “justice delayed is justice denied” to Thompson’s case.
“By withdrawing the request for the death penalty, we hope to put an end to the delay that has plagued this case for the past six years and finally give this family some peace by bringing this man to trial, convicting him and putting him in prison for life,” Kenney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.