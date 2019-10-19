Less than half of Missouri schoolchildren are performing at grade level in English and math for the second straight year, according to newly released state data.
In Southwest Missouri, districts posted mixed results in the release last week of the Annual Performance Reports from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Although a few had scores above the 50% mark, most showed a drop in scores from the prior year, and local superintendents pledged to focus on improvement in the coming year.
“We want to get every kid to the point where they’re scoring proficient or advanced,” Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss said.
Overall, statewide test scores show that 49% of students in the public and charter schools are proficient or advanced in English and 42% in math, according to data. It was the second year that students took a more difficult test that caused steep drops between 2017 and 2018.
Joplin posted a slight drop in English scores in 2019 and a slight increase in math scores. Overall, nearly 44% of students were proficient or advanced in English and 33% in math in 2019, according to the data.
Moss said her goal is to improve those scores. To help do that, administrators have standardized the curriculum in classrooms across the district so that students who move between schools don’t find themselves behind their classmates academically, she said.
“The concepts are being taught at the same time across the district, and I think that’s helping us,” she said.
Teachers also use ongoing assessments that are administered three times per year to monitor students’ growth and target specific skills that need extra attention, Moss said. Getting those academic interventions in place before spring MAP testing begins should yield positive results, she said.
But there was good news for Joplin in the data, Moss said. The test scores are analyzed in three ways — called “growth,” “status” and “progress” by the state education department — to show results from different perspectives, and the “growth” category shows that individual students are showing achievement gains over time, she said.
For all students as well as student subgroups — consisting of black or Hispanic students, low-income students, students with disabilities and English language learners — growth in individual students’ academic performance from year to year exceeded state expectations, the data show. This analysis reflects, for example, a student who scored at a basic level last year as a third grader but scored at a proficient level this year as a fourth grader.
“Our academic achievement is growing, and this is a very good harbinger for the future,” Moss said. “Whether (students) are high on the bell curve or low on the bell curve, we want to make sure they’re growing.”
Other districts
Among larger districts in the Joplin metro area of Jasper and Newton counties, Webb City fared best, with 62.2% of its students rated proficient or advanced in English, down slightly from 63.3% last year; in math, 55.6% of Webb City students were proficient or advanced, compared with 56.5% a year ago.
School officials could not be reached for comment.
Carl Junction administrators said they were happy with their district’s scores, which show that 54.8% of students are proficient or advanced in English and 42.4% are proficient or advanced in math. Both percentages also dropped slightly from 2018.
“We’re pleased, but we know that we can always continue to do better for our kids,” said Kathy Tackett, assistant superintendent in charge of curriculum and instruction.
Tackett said the district will focus on improving individual student growth as well as growth between grade levels. For improvement of math scores specifically, the district has implemented professional development for math teachers to study both content and assessment, she said.
Assessing students’ skills throughout the year also will help target instruction, she said.
“We do a benchline assessment at the beginning of the year,” she said. “That is going to help us set goals for kids and (help them) try to reach their goals.”
In Carthage, nearly 39% of students in English and 35% in math were proficient or advanced. Both percentages also dropped slightly from 2018.
“We will review the test results, analyze the data and determine a process for improvement,” Superintendent Mark Baker said. “We must continue to revise instruction to meet the needs of our unique student demographics. Regardless of the APR scores or any other district comparisons, our staff is dedicated to improve our students’ opportunity to be successful.”
School districts also receive metrics for its subgroup achievement, or the academic performance of populations that have historically performed below the state level. In Missouri, that includes black and Hispanic students, students with disabilities, low-income students and English language learners.
Approximately 29% of students in the subgroup were proficient or advanced in English in 2019, and nearly 26% in math, according to the data. Baker said that Carthage, which has a high percentage of Hispanic students and English language learners, will continue to refine its instructional practices for language development and acquisition to help boost those scores.
“As our English language (learner) populations continue to grow, we must provide additional support to the classroom teacher,” he said. “We need to provide instructional support so our staff can increase instructional rigor for all students.”
The Neosho School District improved its English and math scores in 2019 over the prior year. Approximately 47% of students scored at proficient or advanced levels in 2019, up from 42.8%, according to the data. An increase also showed in math, in which 37.6% of students were proficient or advanced.
“There’s been a dedication of making sure that all students are successful,” said Nathan Manley, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “There’s a focus on what students are learning.”
Manley said district officials spent part of Friday morning looking at the data for individual buildings and developing strategies to ensure that the instruction at each school would continue to meet student needs.
“We want to be very clear on the standards that are taught and what those standards mean, we want to create assessments to know if the students are (learning) and then create plans to make sure they’re getting all that,” he said.
Complaints
Beyond the data release, issues have emerged related to the way the state decided to present the information this year. Critics have complained that the newly released data make it difficult to tell how individual school districts are faring overall.
At issue is that the state education department didn’t provide district-level annual performance report scores when it released the data. Those scores, which were a combination of measures that included test scores, attendance and graduation rates, have been used to make accreditation decisions. In their place, the state released statewide and district-level test averages, along with a spreadsheet of color charts and scales that comes with a 77-page guide.
The decision not to release overall performance scores was to encourage people to look beyond a single number, state leaders said last week.
“We’ve heard from so many people, ‘Our schools are more than test scores,’” said Margie Vandeven, commissioner of the state board of education.
But Cici Tompkins, of the nonprofit Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri, said that without the single composite score, it’s more difficult to hold districts accountable, particularly for families who are eligible to transfer from unaccredited to accredited districts under state law.
“I’m concerned they’re denying parents’ rights under the transfer law,” Tompkins said.
Although the annual performance report score wasn’t released, the state still keeps points for each performance area measured, and districts still have to claim at least 70% of those points to land in accreditation range.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
For more
To learn more about your school district, go to this link on the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website: https://apps.dese.mo.gov/MCDS/home.aspx.
