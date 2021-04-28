Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week, which is next week, by giving away 10 awards of $1,000 to Kansas teachers.
Individuals may submit nominations of Kansas teachers until noon Friday. Nomination forms are available at kansasstatetreasurer.com.
The state treasurer's office will announce two winners each day starting Monday. Winners will be chosen at random. The limit is one entry per person; duplicate entries will be deleted.
The awards will be paid through the state treasurer’s office's partnership with Learning Quest 529 Savings Plans. Winners will have a choice to receive a scholarship or a contribution to a new or existing 529 Savings Plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.