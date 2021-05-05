NEOSHO, Mo — The Newton County Health Department is granting a temporary increase to the cash value benefit for fruit and vegetable purchases to people using the state's WIC program.
While standard values range from $9 to $11, the amount has increased to $35 thanks to a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year, according to a press release from the department. The act gives the USDA authority to temporarily increase the value; Missouri's WIC program will keep the increase from June to September.
The benefit increase can be obtained through any of the state's 118 local agencies or more than 600 retailers, according to the release. The supplemental nutrition program provides nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods and referrals to health services.
Details: 417-451-3743.
