Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a controversial issue on the verge of changing.
Abortion rights are being targeted like never before through aggressive state laws and a Supreme Court that appears willing to overturn Roe v Wade. In our weekend edition, we team up with CNHI sister newspapers to look at the abortion issue, and how different states appear to be reckoning with it.
Over the weekend we will also feature reports about:
- The newly announced president for Pittsburg State University.
- Residents working to preserve a Civil War battle site.
- A city council candidate considering asking for a recount of Tuesday's election results.
We hope you have a pleasant weekend.
