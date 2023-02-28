'Ozark'

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the film and TV business. 

The Missouri Senate approved a bill that would encourage producers of movies and TV shows to use the Show-Me State as their set. A similar measure in Kansas ran up against Senate Republican critics. 

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Tonight's Joplin Board of Education meeting. 
  • Sentencing for a man accused of sexually abusing two girls. 
  • A beautiful conjunction of Venus and Jupiter in the night sky. 

