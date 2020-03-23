JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — States around the nation are seeing thousands of people losing their jobs due to the novel coronavirus, and Missouri officials say they’re looking at lifting some restrictions on the state’s unemployment insurance program.
The state reported a slight increase in unemployment insurance claims last week, following a trend in other states. Experts say the worst is yet to come, forecasting this week’s reports will show over 1 million people filing for unemployment benefits around the U.S.
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, which includes the Division of Employment Security that oversees the state’s unemployment insurance program, reported 3,976 claims during the week that ended on March 14. That was about 1,000 more claims than the week prior, but the total of 6,935 claims through the first half of the month is still close to last year’s claims, which totaled 12,856 for all of March.
Numbers for this week in Missouri won’t be available until next Thursday, but other states are already reporting major spikes in unemployment claims. Nationally, claims increased more than 33% last week, and the total of 281,000 claims is already the highest weekly total since 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
That increase is “clearly attributable” to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the department, as a number of states cited layoffs related to the virus and others reported losses in the hospitality and food service industries that have been hit hard by decreased business and, in some places, mandatory closures and restrictions.
Claims more than doubled in Washington state last week, rising from 6,616 to 14,846 — a 124% increase in the state hit earliest by the disease. Some economists said nationwide claims could jump another 1.5 million this week as the virus and its economic impact become more severe in other states, according to Reuters. A Goldman Sachs research report estimated as much as 2.5 million new claims last week and said a conservative estimate would still be over 1 million claims, according to Business Insider.
After Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered restaurants to close dine-in service on March 16, that state received more than 64,000 unemployment benefit claims as of Wednesday, more than 10 times what it saw over the same three-day period last year, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Moody's projects that coronavirus puts jobs in transportation and hospitality at severe risk, meaning 20% could lose their jobs nationwide. Jobs in retail, manufacturing, construction and education at moderate risk, meaning almost 10% could lose their jobs, according to CNN.
If those projections are accurate, it means some of Missouri’s largest industries could be at risk. About 274,000 people work in food service and hospitality in Missouri, accounting for almost 9% of the state’s workforce. About 102,000 are estimated to work in transportation, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
Together, construction, retail, manufacturing and education, industries Moody’s projects are at “moderate” risk, account for about 956,000 employees in Missouri — more than 30% of the state’s total workforce.
Federal guidance issued last week allows states to expand access to unemployment insurance due to COVID-19, including paying benefits when an employer temporarily shuts down, an employee is quarantined and expects to return to work, or an employee leaves work over a risk of infection or to care for a family member.
On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order allowing state departments to waive rules and regulations that could hinder the state’s coronavirus response, leading to calls for expanded unemployment access.
Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, said the department has relaxed one rule so far, the requirement that people collecting unemployment benefits make at least three job contacts a week. There is now a “COVID-19” box on the claim form that people who have lost their jobs because of the virus should check.
Right now, the claim form will still say that three contacts a week are required, but Kendrick said that’s just an issue of reprogramming the website and that that requirement has been lifted for those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.
He said he was not sure if that extended to everyone, like those who were recently laid off for other reasons, but expected to get some clarity from the department soon.
“It’ll be important for the state to waive all job search requirements at this point,” Kendrick said. “You don’t want people going out to do a job search in the middle of a pandemic.”
As Missouri’s rules currently stand, people are only eligible for unemployment insurance benefits if they lose their job through no fault of their own and meet the state’s other criteria, like having made income in at least two quarters over the prior year. To keep receiving benefits, individuals have to be available to work, meaning they are not sick or injured, according to the department.
Sen. Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, sent a letter to Parson asking him to consider suspending the state’s one-week waiting period before unemployed people can even file to claim benefits. If they qualify, it takes about another 22 days to actually receive benefits, she said.
“For people who live week to week, that’s a lot,” Walsh said.
In general, a minority of people who are unemployed actually receive unemployment insurance benefits from the government, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Christian Zimmerman, assistant vice president of research at the St. Louis reserve, said eligibility requirements and the length of the state’s waiting periods and benefit periods are crucial to how many people receive benefits.
Missourians can receive a maximum of $320 a week for up to 20 weeks, but the average claim is $264.70, according to the department. All but 10 states offer 26 weeks or longer, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Benefit comparison
Missouri's maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $320, which is higher than six states and Puerto Rico. Of nearby states, only Tennessee is lower at $275. Other surrounding states are Illinois at $648, Kansas at $474, Arkansas at $451, Oklahoma at $520, Iowa at $573 and Nebraska at $426.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.