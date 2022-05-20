Several area students are among the winners of the Missouri National History Day contest, which was held virtually last month.
Students in the sixth through 12th grades researched and presented a topic in history through documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances or websites.
The theme for this year’s contest was “Debate & Diplomacy in History.”
State winners were announced April 30. Winners from the Joplin area are:
• Junior group website, first place: John Jasper, Brock Pyle and David Bhend, Joplin South Middle School, “Cuban Missile Crisis: Diplomacy on the Brink of Nuclear War.”
• Senior group performance, second place: Txhiajtxivmim Lee, Edgar Tevalan, Mariia Yakubova and Kylee Wicklund, Neosho, “The Diplomacy that Ended the Thai Kingdom.”
• Senior group exhibit, second place: Presley Long and Mayson Solum, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin, “The Unfinished Business of Diplomacy in the Tulsa Race Riot.”
• Senior paper, third place: John Streeter, home school, “The Treaty of Versailles: A Failure in Diplomacy.”
• Junior individual website, third place: Aubrey Strickland, Joplin South Middle School, “Murder or Only Fair?”
Some students from area schools were named recipients of special prizes at the state contest.
Lydia Churchill, of Carl Junction, won the Women’s History Prize from the American Association of University Women for her documentary, “Ladies, Looms and Labor Reform.”
Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc., of Joplin, sponsored two regional history prizes.
One was given to Aubrey Strickland, of Joplin South Middle School, for “Murder or Only Fair?” The website focuses on Nancy Cruzan, a Carterville resident who wrecked her car in Carthage in 1983, and the years of struggles that ensued.
The other prize was given to Hailey Hakan, Laura Pearcy, Lydia Poppen and Jackson Shaw, of Springfield Pershing Middle School.
Their documentary, “To Stay or Secede: Missouri’s Role in the Civil War,” focuses on early Civil War battles in and around Carthage.
“This is the fourth year that we have sponsored a special statewide prize linked to Jasper and Newton counties,” said Paula Callihan, a board member of Historic Murphysburg Preservation, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the buildings in Joplin’s Murphysburg district. “Our goal is to make history interesting and relevant to young people.”
