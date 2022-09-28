Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into how Missouri's president is being honored in the Capitol.
Lamar-born Harry Truman will become only the 10th U.S. president to be represented in the Capitol Rotunda, after a bronze statue of his likeness is unveiled Thursday.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Work on a dam at Lime Kiln Park finishing soon.
- Our continuation of questions for U.S. Congressional candidates.
- Five things to do this weekend.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
