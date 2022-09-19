Today in the Globe newsroom we watched the relocation of a statue. 

A bronze statue from Mercy Hospital Joplin's former location, left standing after the tornado, has been relocated to Mercy Park. The event was held in commemoration of the hospital's 125-year anniversary in the community. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Monday's meeting of the Joplin City Council. 
  • Continuation of a special session for the Missouri Legislature.
  • A donation from Liberty Utilities for a STEAM Center exhibit.

We hope you have a peaceful evening. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.