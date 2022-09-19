Today in the Globe newsroom we watched the relocation of a statue.
A bronze statue from Mercy Hospital Joplin's former location, left standing after the tornado, has been relocated to Mercy Park. The event was held in commemoration of the hospital's 125-year anniversary in the community.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Monday's meeting of the Joplin City Council.
- Continuation of a special session for the Missouri Legislature.
- A donation from Liberty Utilities for a STEAM Center exhibit.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
