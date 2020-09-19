The first reintroduction of an endangered species to Missouri will continue even though the status of that species changed this month.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Sept. 3 announced it was downlisting the American burying beetle from endangered to threatened. The decision earned praise from some politicians and industry groups but was criticized by one conservation organization.
“By working with state agencies across the country, private landowners, zoos, tribes, the Department of Defense and other partners, we have helped preserve this unique and interesting species," said Aurelia Skipwith, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in a statement.
The agency defines as endangered any species that is at risk of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range; a threatened species is one that is likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future throughout all or a significant portion of its range.
Decadelong effort
The American burying beetle has been the focus of a nearly decadelong restoration effort in Southwest Missouri, first at the Wah' Kon-Tah Prairie Conservation Area and more recently at Taberville Prairie Conservation Area, both north of Nevada.
Historically, it was found in much of the eastern and central United States — across 35 states — but by 1989, there were only two known populations of the beetle surviving in the wild, one in Rhode Island and the other in Oklahoma. The beetle experienced “one of the most disastrous declines of an insect’s range ever to be recorded,” according to federal records. In 1989, it became the first insect added to the nation's endangered species list.
Before the reintroduction, the last one on record in Missouri was collected in 1972 in Newton County.
Since its listing as endangered, subsequent surveys for the American burying beetle have turned up populations in a number of Midwestern states, including Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas, but scientists say the beetle is still missing across 90% of its former range, and some scientists argue that those remaining populations in the Midwest are isolated from each other and small, making them vulnerable.
The beetle restoration effort in Missouri has been led by Bob Merz, now the assistant director of the St. Louis Zoo's WildCare Institute, the conservation arm of the zoo that oversees numerous projects around the world, and the former zoological manager for invertebrates at the zoo and director of the Center for Conservation of the American Burying Beetle. The zoo, the Missouri Department of Conservation and The Nature Conservancy have partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the restoration effort in the area.
From 2012 to 2018, a total of 2,800 beetles were stocked at Wah' Kon-Tah, and in 2019 and 2020, more were stocked at Taberville. Both sites contain remnant of original tallgrass prairie, providing ideal habitat, according to scientists.
Political battle
The decision to downlist the beetle has been controversial.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said it is "the right call and the first step to total delisting."
"Since it was listed over 30 years ago, the population of the (beetle) has made a resurgence — dramatically expanding the areas that are forced to deal with cost and red tape to work around its habitat," he said earlier this month. "(The) action provides important regulatory relief to our farmers, ranchers, home builders, developers and energy industry that have long been plagued by the unnecessary endangered listing of this species.”
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., also noted in a statement, "For 45 years, the Endangered Species Act has not fulfilled its mission and instead created burdensome red tape and unnecessary obstacles for landowners, small businesses and communities to comply with. ... I applaud the Trump administration for finalizing the rule to downlist the American burying beetle and (giving) regulatory certainty to landowners.”
But Noah Greenwald, endangered species director with the Center for Biological Diversity, said the beetle is still missing from most of its historic range and faces threats, including ongoing habitat destruction and climate change.
“Far from recovering, American burying beetles are spiraling toward extinction as their habitat is sacrificed to oil and gas development that’s also making our world too hot for the species to survive."
He also said: “The Trump administration’s downlisting is an undeserved gift to the oil and gas industry."
Greenwald said it was a 2015 petition from the Independent Petroleum Association of America that prompted a review of the beetle’s status. He also said the downlisting happened even though the beetle population had not met criteria outlined in a 1991 recovery plan, which called for three populations of at least 500 individuals in each of four regions of the country.
“We frequently support and celebrate the recovery of endangered species,” Greenwald said. “But there’s nothing to celebrate here. We’ll challenge this nonsensical decision to strip the beetle of protection.”
In a statement, the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma also argued in favor of changing the status for the beetle, noting that it will make it easier for members to work in areas where the beetle is present.
Restocking continues
Last year, for the first time since stocking began at Wah' Kon-Tah, scientists stepped back to see how the beetles would do on their own. They likened it to taking the training wheels off a bike.
There has been evidence that the beetles are reproducing on their own and have expanded their territory, first to nearby Monegaw Prairie Conservation Area, which is about a mile away from Wah’ Kon-Tah, and then to the Linscomb Wildlife Area and the Schell Osage Conservation Area, two other public tracts that are a few miles farther yet. The beetles also have been found on nearby private land up to several miles away.
In 2019, Merz and his team took their stocking effort to Taberville and continued with another round of stocking this spring.
According to Merz, success will mean a stable, self-sustaining population, but it's too early to tell how close they're getting, and this year's efforts to survey the populations at Wah' Kon-Tah and Taberville have been hampered by COVID-19.
All of those sites are within a four-county (Cedar, Vernon, Bates and St. Clair) area that has been designated as the beetle's recovery area.
As the population expands, scientists have said a special designation as a “nonessential experimental population” follows the beetle. They are considered a nonessential population because they are not part of a surviving wild population. That designation means that if a nearby landowner, in the course of otherwise legal business on his property, accidentally kills a beetle, there will be no legal fallout.
That designation also allows landowners to continue haying and burning their prairies, for example, as well as clearing brush, putting in fences and other work without having to worry about hurting the beetle. It also allows road building and other development to continue in the four-county recovery area.
Merz told the Globe this spring that the plan is to continue monitoring for the beetles at Wah' Kon-Tah and throughout the recovery area, but how much information they will be able to collect this year remains unknown. The plan also calls for continued stocking at the second site.
"We would like to get at least three more years at Taberville, if all the trends say that what we are doing is working," he said after they stocked the beetle at Taberville this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.