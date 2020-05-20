A 30-year-old Stella man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and is facing a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.
Nathen D. Libertus pleaded guilty before Judge M. Douglas Harpool in U.S. District Court in Springfield to a charge that he conspired to distribute the drug in Newton and Barry counties from April 30, 2017, to Jan. 20, 2019.
Libertus could receive up to life in prison for the conviction. A sentencing hearing will be set upon completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
The conviction stems from a series of events or arrests tying the defendant to large amounts of methamphetamine or cash, or both.
A McDonald County deputy stopped a vehicle driven by a female suspect on Nov. 10, 2017, after a brief pursuit on Highway 76 and located a bag inside the vehicle containing 332.7 grams of meth, $6,952 and a wallet with Libertus' driver's license inside.
A Newton County sheriff's deputy was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on March 29, 2018, when he came upon a Chevrolet Camaro with Oklahoma plates in a driveway. Libertus, who was behind the wheel of the car, tried to drive away through a yard when the officer pulled in behind him and got out and knocked on the window of the driver's seat.
When the car got hung up in some shrubbery and a fence line, Libertus got out and ran but was taken into custody after a short foot chase and use of the deputy's stun gun. According to the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri, the defendant had $4,430 in his pants pocket on that occasion and another $1,591, a scale with meth residue on it, a glass bong and other paraphernalia inside the Camaro.
Another arrest came on April 9, 2018, when Libertus showed up with the woman from the 2017 vehicle stop in McDonald County in a stolen car at a residence where Newton County deputies were about to serve a search warrant. Taken into custody after another foot chase, on that occasion he was found to have $1,240 in his wallet and a key to the stolen vehicle in his pocket.
Deputies subsequently found a camouflage-colored box inside a hollowed-out log near the stolen vehicle. The box contained a bag of meth weighing 396 grams, a pipe, several smaller bags with meth residue, some marijuana, synthetic marijuana and a digital scale. A black box found in a second hollowed-out log at the scene contained another 2 grams of meth.
Libertus was arrested again on Sept. 4, 2018, when deputies responded to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in the middle of a roadway in Newton County. The deputies had difficulty waking him up prior to searching the vehicle and seizing more methamphetamine, a digital scale with meth residue, numerous jewelry bags commonly used in the distribution of powder drugs and $1,245 cash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.