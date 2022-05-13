The Stone Cemetery Association will hold its annual business meeting at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at 4011 E. 25th St. in Joplin.
The group is a benevolent association that mobilizes volunteers for helping care for the grounds. The meeting is open to anyone who has questions or concerns about the cemetery.
Also known as the Diamond Cemetery and the Old Stone Cemetery, according to information from FindAGrave.com, it is located east of Joplin in Jasper County, near the intersection of Highway FF and County Road 160.
Details: 417-623-1220.
