CARTHAGE, Mo. — The volunteers who maintain and perform at Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre in Carthage are mourning the death of Tom Brown, theater manager since 2015, and an actor and director at the theater since 2005.
“This is hard,” said Neal Ruggeberg, a friend, fellow actor and director, and member of the Stone’s Throw board of directors.
“You can never doubt Tom’s love for that theater, and everything he did was out of genuine love for everybody connected with Stone’s Throw, from the board to actors who have appeared on stage to the volunteers that give so much time,” Ruggeberg said. “The patrons. Oh, my gosh, he absolutely loved talking with the patrons, booking their reservations, interacting with them and making sure that they were well taken care of.”
Brown, 73, died Tuesday morning after a five-year battle with cancer.
“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we are notifying you all of the passing of Tom Brown, Stone’s Throw Theatre manager,” the organization announced on social media. “Tom’s light has shown brightly through all those years and his love for Stone’s Throw was deep and genuine. His legacy will live on for years and years to come. Please keep Tom’s wife, Leslie, and his family, in your thoughts and prayers during these difficult days.”
Leslie Brown told the Globe that her husband had worked as a DJ for WMBH radio under the pseudonym Dan Casey for many years.
He also served as a broadcaster and commentator for a number of local sports programs on radio and television, including the Missouri Southern Lions baseball team.
She said her husband also helped host the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Labor Day telethons for about 20 years as “the fishbowl guy” who collected money outside the telethon from kids who put their cash and coins in a fish tank.
Tom Brown also was involved with Crowder College’s first solar-powered home, which was taken to Washington, D.C., to be displayed on the National Mall for several days back in the early 2000s.
Leslie Brown said the first play Tom Brown performed in at Stone’s Throw was the same play, “A Christmas Story,” he directed in December 2022.
“He only had a small part in that first play; he carried in the leg lamp,” Leslie Brown said. “That theater was his passion. It wasn’t a job for him. He loved it.”
Face of the theater
Mark Sponaugle, president of the Stone’s Throw board, said Brown’s death is a “huge loss to the theater.”
“The place will never be the same without Tom,” Sponaugle said. “He did a lot of good for our theater as our theater manager and things like that. He was funny, a character. We loved him.”
Bryan Stringer, Stone’s Throw board secretary, choked up as he talked about a man he called one of his best friends.
“He was the face of the theater for sure,” Stringer said. “I know I get a lot of the credit for all the fundraising and the buildings going up and all the improvements, but he was right there every step of the way. He did everything. If you look at the theater and you walk around it, there’s not much he didn't remodel in that theater with me.”
Leann Cole, longtime chef at Stone’s Throw, said she and Brown talked almost daily, even when there were no shows happening.
“He was like a brother to me," she said. "He was a good friend. ... We were close. I’m close to his wife, and it’s going to be hard. Like he would say, the show must go on, and that’s what we’re doing.”
Farewell
Brown’s theater family hosted a “celebration of life” for Brown back in June 2022 after some of his doctors gave him only a few weeks to live. Sponaugle said Brown insisted on being a part of the celebration, which attracted dozens of friends and well-wishers.
“It’s kind of funny, and only Tom Brown could make it kind of funny — he got word from doctors that he had two or three months to live at that time,” Sponaugle said. “We had already had this party kind of planned for him, and he said, 'Well, I'd just as soon have my wake before I die.'"
