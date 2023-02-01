Michelle Jamison, who played Linda, pours tea for Tom Brown, who played Willy Loman, the title character in Arthur Miller’s classic “Death of a Salesman,” at a September 2016 rehearsal at Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre. Brown, who served as theater manager for five years and was active at Stone's Throw as a director, performer and volunteer for more than 15 years, died Tuesday. GLOBE | JOHN HACKER