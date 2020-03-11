Stone’s Throw presents lifetime award to volunteer

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Leann Cole on Saturday downplayed her role as chef and volunteer at Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre in Carthage, but her friends refused to let her get away with it.
“I started in 1984, and I know she started with the theater before I did,” said Linda Bailey, board member and now a fellow Stone’s Throw Lifetime Achievement Award winner.
“She’s worked backstage, she’s worked in the kitchen, she works whenever we need her,” Bailey said. “And she’s a good friend of mine.”
A two-minute standing ovation followed as the crowd of more than 100 who attended Stone’s Throw’s semiannual volunteer appreciation dinner on Saturday roared their approval of Cole’s honor.
“She really does epitomize what our volunteers do for us,” said Tom Brown, Stone’s Throw manager. “It could be anything from coming to set tables to working at anything we need.
“She’s currently our chef, and she does get paid a little bit for that, but she does so much more for the theater. She came in and prepared all of these meals for this volunteer dinner for us, at no cost. She’s been around here, with the exception of a few-year hiatus, since the early 1980s. She’s been volunteering and helping out as much as we need her. I’ve never known her to say no if she’s asked to do something.”
Brown said the theater holds a dinner about every 18 months or so to honor the volunteers who keep Stone’s Throw operating and entertaining the community.
“Everything that’s done here is done by volunteers, and without them, we wouldn’t be here,” Brown said. “So it’s our way of showing them how much we appreciate what they do for us, counting kitchen, dining room, backstage. Because we consider our actors and backstage crews volunteers. If you count all of those, depending on cast and crew size, we’re looking at probably 120 people per show run. You look at that over the course of seven shows, and it’s really a lot of people.”
Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre has been entertaining Carthage-area residents, under one name or another, since 1926. It has operated in its current location, on Old Route 66 Boulevard west of Carthage, since the mid-1980s.
Every season, the theater puts on six or seven productions, and each production usually has a run of six to eight nights.
Cole said each of those nights takes 20 volunteers, not including the actors and backstage help.
“If we didn't have our volunteers, we couldn’t do this. That’s just the truth,” Cole said. “They serve the food, they help dish it up in the kitchen, they usher, they work the box office. All the people on stage are volunteers; they don’t get paid to do all that.”
Nancy Williams, a volunteer for the past three years or so, said she started coming to Stone’s Throw regularly after her granddaughter appeared in a show.
“It’s rewarding," she said. "I enjoy serving people and making them happy."
Cole said she has entire families come out and help her in the kitchen on some nights.
“The moms, the dads, the kids,” she said. “It’s a family night for them.”
Williams said: “We all work as a team, and that’s what it takes: It takes a team effort.”
Volunteers needed
Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre can always use new volunteers in all roles. The group routinely posts tryouts for its various plays several weeks before production on its Facebook page. People who volunteer as servers, in the kitchen or in other roles can watch the play the night they work for free. Anyone interested in volunteering may call Tom Brown, Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre manager, at 417-358-9665.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.