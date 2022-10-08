CARTHAGE, Mo. — A woman called "our theater angel" has earned her wings.
Betty Lou Bell, a longtime teacher and builder of Carthage's Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre who was known for her bright-as-the-sun attitude and her dedication to including others, died last weekend at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She was 91.
"She welcomed everyone," said Tom Brown, manager of the theater. "When I first came here in 2007, the first time we met she made me feel welcome, like I was part of the family. That's what kept me coming back. That was the warmth everyone felt from her."
Bell, who was born and raised at Granby, earned her bachelor's degree from what now is Missouri State University at Springfield, and was a teacher for the Carthage School District for more than 30 years.
She spent 20 years teaching at Eugene Field Elementary School, then became a home economics teacher at Carthage High School for 10 years. After her retirement, she continued to teach as a substitute.
In 1952, the same year she moved to Carthage, she married Joel Judson Bell, with whom she had two children — daughter Vicki Grider and son Greg Bell.
Bell's career helped her become a pillar of the community. She was named as grand marshal of the Maple Leaf parade in 2016.
Her love of Stone's Throw helped her grow into one of the Maple Leaf City's strongest branches. Bell was instrumental in the growth and development of the theater, helping it become a non-profit group in 1984 and build its own performance hall in western Carthage.
From her first play in 1974, Bell played every part in the theater's opera of operations — she acted, directed, built sets, stitched costumes, worked crew, prepared meals, tore down sets after a show and more. One of the more difficult jobs she worked: Rustling up volunteers for all the work that needed to be done.
"We always called her 'our theater angel,'" said Mark Sponaugle, president of the theater's board of directors. "No one will leave a legacy in the theater like she did. She had a hand in everything at some point. You name it, she did it."
Bell's first role for the theater happened when the group was known as the Carthage Music Club, performing at Grace Episcopal Church. She was cast in a production of "Mame," but because of her home economics experience, she was quickly put to work as the lead costumer as well.
On stage she was known for a perky disposition and inspired creativity, as well as a musical, uplifting voice. Former board President Pam White in 2014 remembered how Bell portrayed a character's kookiness by drinking coffee from a saucer, not a cup.
Brown remembered Bell taking on the role of TV chef Julia Child, then years later worrying that her voice wasn't high enough for the role. Brown had laughed and gave Bell a hard time about that assessment. He said Bell's voice was perfect for Child.
"Her voice was so unique," Brown said. "If you heard that voice in another room, you knew it was her talking."
Off stage, she helped raise money to build the theater's current performance space, located at 2466 Old Route 66 Blvd.
The theater honored her in 2014, saluting her then-40 years and more than 100 productions of service with a special ceremony and presentation. At that time, she struggled with the onset of Meniere's disease, a condition of the inner ear that causes spontaneous bouts of vertigo.
While the condition kept her from doing more difficult, physical tasks, Bell continued her volunteering with the theater for years afterward, hosting card parties and working on a production committee. Sponaugle said over the last couple of years there were moments where she felt well enough to watch some productions.
Most importantly was her devotion and acceptance of her theater family. Brown and Sponaugle both said she talked about the theater, and the people involved with it, every chance she got.
"She loved that theater with her heart and soul," Brown said. "Even when she wasn't on stage, she didn't let that keep her from promoting the theater. She was all about Stone's Throw, and never put herself over anyone else involved."
