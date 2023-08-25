LAMAR, Mo. — In preparation for a recent Saturday double-feature at the Barco Drive-In, the Phipps family bought large buckets of popcorn and put down a mattress to lounge on in the bed of their pickup truck. Their 6-year-old daughter, Korra, had her stuffed fox, Foxy.
Jennifer Phipps said Korra was brought along so they could give her a good memory of the drive-in — “just in case.”
That sentiment was on many minds Aug. 5 at the historic drive-in, which can accommodate about 400 vehicles. After a July storm damaged the screen structure, its future is a question mark in the community.
Scott Kelley, manager of both the Plaza Theater and Barco Drive-In, has a firm goal of keeping the Barco open despite its recent challenges.
“I think what’s unique about drive-ins is that it’s a place where you can sit out under the stars and watch the stars on the screen,” Kelley said.
History
Kelley has been working at the theater off and on since he was 16 years old. He started at the Barco in 1968, running the projectors and changing 20-minute reels out one at a time.
Over the years, the drive-in has transitioned from those 20-minute film reels to digital projection. In 2020, it added 4K projection.
Lamar CPR Inc. now leases the drive-in from Wanda Felts in an agreement that started in 2008.
The Barco has played a role in Lamar’s history as well. The creation of the Barco started in the summer of 1949. Designed, managed and, in 1968, owned by Butler Felts, the drive-in’s original slogan was “The theater where all people are neighbors.”
The drive-in opened on April 28, 1950, as the Barco Starvue Drive-In Theatre, with Barco being an abbreviation for Barton County. A pamphlet for the opening weekend lists “The Nevadan” starring Randolph Scott as the main feature, “America’s Heritage” as the color cartoon, and a Three Stooges “Punchy Cowpunchers” short.
A distinct feature of the Barco is the windows at the bottom of the screen tower. Kelley said the owner-operators originally lived there, which was common at the time.
“A lot of drive-ins were built on the outskirts of town,” Kelley said. “To have security at the drive-ins, they would live in them. There’s not too many left like this screen now that has the apartment in it.”
At one time, there were about 5,000 drive-ins, but now there are fewer than 300 operating in the U.S., Kelley said. In Missouri, only around 12 remain, including the Barco and those in Aurora and Carthage.
Drive-ins are shrinking in number because they were often built outside of town, and now most towns have grown out around them. With increasing property values, the space where drive-ins are located also has become attractive for more profitable ventures. The location of Webb City’s drive-in, for example, is now home to a Walmart.
Storm damage
The Barco has been in continuous operation since 1950, but not without challenges.
The most recent challenge was severe storms that struck the area on July 30, with winds of 80 to 85 mph. The winds pulverized the northwest corner of the screen tower and pulled away a support beam. Kelley said it already had some damage, but nothing like it has now.
When he saw the screen the morning after the storm, Kelley immediately realized what had happened. The screen itself is undamaged, but because of structural damage, the tower is in danger of collapse.
“I knew then that it doesn’t have long before it won’t be able to sustain itself,” Kelley said.
Drive-in officials also have roped off the area around the damage and closed the playground as a precaution.
Since the storm, the screen has been stabilized with new supports and wooden framework. This is a temporary fix that wouldn’t stand up to another wind storm, Kelley said.
As they finish out the season, Kelley and the owners will decide the future of the theater. The length of the season depends on weather and attendance.
Kelley hopes to fundraise and construct another screen structure, as repair is not an option.
“We’re going to have to rebuild,” Kelley said. “We’re estimating anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 probably.”
All options are on the table to replace the screen structure. Kelley said there are some businesses that build screens, some operating for 50 years. He’s also seen theaters build screens from shipping containers.
In 2020, when the Barco’s projector went out, they were able to buy a new digital projector completely through fundraising. Kelley hopes that community support will be there again.
'My favorite place'
On Aug. 5, the double-feature was “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”
Cars, trucks and a few motorcycles filled up the semicircular rows. Families set out mattresses, lawn chairs and boomboxes for the movie audio.
First in line that night were Bryan and Jacinda Rea and their son, 5-year-old Linus. The parents said they've been coming to the Barco since they were kids, and they want to give their son the same experience.
“It’s my favorite place to take Linus, so it’s sad to think of it closing,” Jacinda Rae said.
“It’s sad to think that it might not be here for future generations,” Bryan Rae added.
Josh and Jennifer Phipps also remember going to the Barco early on, and have memories of it as a teen hangout.
“It was something to do on a Sunday night,” Jennifer Phipps said. “You would come here for the movies, but wind up talking to people most of the night.”
Daughter Korra, the self-proclaimed biggest fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles you might ever meet, said the Barco is different from a regular movie theater. She likes getting to be outside under the full moon.
“It’s different because I get to hear the katydids," she said, tipping her head back to imitate the sound of the insects.
Many people on the night of Aug. 5 said they would welcome a fundraising effort to keep the historic theater open. They also want to help the Kelley family, which has given so much of their lives to the Barco, they said.
“There’s less and less drive-ins every year,” Kelley said. “We’re very fortunate to have three in this area right now. People just need to keep supporting them.”
