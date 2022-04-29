A reinforced construction method that makes a building more resistant to high winds, tornadoes or hurricanes is being used to build a house in Joplin, the first of its kind in Missouri.
The structure is a duplex at 1405-1407 E. Sixth St. It is being built by the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity using construction techniques developed by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety to provide less costly resilient housing.
“The FORTIFIED program is a part of the Habitat Strong program which is designed to promote the building of homes that are more durable, resilient and physically strong. This program was developed specifically for the Habitat model to be affordable and volunteer friendly, while offering benefits to partner families that will last years to come,” said Scott Clayton, executive director of the local Habitat chapter.
Fred Malik, who oversees the program for the insurance Institute, said there have been about 40,000 structures built in the U.S. using the FORTIFIED program since it was created, but none are in Missouri.
The program was developed over the past 12 years at an institute research center in South Carolina. There is a wind tunnel in the center that Malik said can show how damage occurs in a simulation of wind, rain, hail and wildfire. Through studying those simulations, researchers learned what was going on when a structure fails.
That allowed the researchers to develop prevention methods and a certification process that designates what types of materials to use and how they are to be installed or applied to the structure to prevent or reduce damage. The institute awards the FORTIFIED designation based on documentation that those building methods and materials were used.
“There’s a lot of it in the Southern states and, of course, the hurricane regions are going a lot with FORTIFIED housing,” said Clay Garner with Taylor Homes of the Ozarks. “But with our weather seasons and having tornadoes and such, it’s going to come in the future,” he said.
Clayton, asked if the building method will add much cost or time to the construction, said, “There are different levels that can be attained through FORTIFIED. The level in which we are building our duplex is a very minimal increase in cost and using much of the same materials, just adding some extra strength-enhancing components.”
Malik said construction methods were developed for roofs and walls and to tie them all together to the foundation. Those building methods are not the same as some additional building code requirements adopted by the city of Joplin after the 2011 tornado. Those include the use of hurricane straps for the roof and anchor bolts to tie the walls to the foundation.
But the FORTIFIED building methods can work along with those requirements, Malik said.
“We provide guidance on how a load path needs to be designed using a variety of different methods,” including changes to traditional roof construction to keep winds from being able to grab the eaves or ridges to pull off the roof, a section of it, or peel off the roof covering. That type of damage makes a structure susceptible to water damage after a wind event.
FORTIFIED-trained inspectors verify that the building methods and materials were used in order to issue a certification that can be used by building or house owners to apply for discounts on insurance coverage, Malik said.
The strengthened building techniques and materials also can allow dwellers to get back to using their homes more quickly after a storm or disaster or need fewer repairs, he added.
Clayton said the use of the FORTIFIED method is one of a number of efforts the Habitat chapter is using to help homeowners.
“We are always looking for ways to improve, and this is our first time doing this,” he said. “We are finding that there is benefit and are looking forward to continuing in this program.”
It also is the first time a duplex has been built here by Habitat. This one will have a different owner on each side.
“Many Habitat affiliates have built similar housing,” Clayton Said. “We are building an ICF house now, and will begin another ICF house in Oronogo next month.”
ICF is an insulated concrete form system of building that uses rigid insulation blocks separated by plastic webbing and filled with concrete in place of wood materials to form the walls.
“In the future, we look to be creative with what we are building to continue to be able to be a nonprofit organization that is a viable solution for low-income families in need of better housing,” Clayton said.
