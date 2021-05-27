NEOSHO, Mo. — Excessive rainfall that flooded streets across the region also hampered search efforts for 12-year-old girl at a Neosho park.
Recovery efforts were called off at about 1 p.m. Thursday because of lightning and flooding threats caused by severe storms. Search efforts were expected to get underway Friday morning, according to the Neosho Police Department.
“Rain and lightning put a damper on everything,” said Neosho police Chief Jason Baird on Thursday afternoon. “We’ll resume tomorrow morning.”
Kaylin Brown, 12, was swept away Wednesday by a strong current in Shoal Creek at Lime Kiln Park. Trevor Hicks, 34, was also pulled from the water after he tried to rescue the girl, according to a news release from police. Hicks was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.
Baird said emergency responders were called at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday. After rescuing Hicks, they searched until about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Rescue units with the Neosho police and fire departments, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Newton County Rescue and Recovery, 4-States Rescue and the Missouri Department of Conservation assisted with Thursday’s efforts.
Though search efforts were called off Thursday, police officers and firefighters remained on the scene. The park will remain closed to the public until recovery operations are completed, according to a press release.
Low head dam
Brown and Hicks were downstream of a dam that has been blamed for drownings in the past.
The dam at Lime Kiln is a low head dam — structurally, it is a 6-foot-tall wall that pools water for the city of Neosho’s drinking water supply.
The dam’s structure creates a drowning hazard, however. Water spills over the top of the dam, and the force of that spilling water creates a vortex on the spill side that is difficult for swimmers to escape.
Baird said conducting a search operation when the vortex is raging from high waters is virtually impossible.
“It’s unsafe for divers, and we can’t get boats close to it,” Baird said.
Two Neosho residents drowned at the access in May 2015, and a third nearly drowned two days later, after three months of above-average rainfall.
Solution in progress
A solution for the dam’s drowning hazard is in the works, however.
The plan has been in development since 2019, and the Neosho City Council during its most recent meeting gave initial approval to selecting an engineer for designing the solution, using money from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant. A timetable for construction will be developed over the next few months.
The project calls for creating a rock ramp on the downstream side of the dam. The ramp would fill in the drop that causes the vortex and create a rocky rapids area that extends for about 220 feet.
Filling in the dam’s spillway is also favored by conservation officials, who say that species of fish would once again be able to travel up and downstream.
