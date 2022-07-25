A section of Murphy Boulevard is to be closed west of Lone Elm Road starting this week for construction of a stormwater drainage project.
The work is expected to take about three months, and the closure will be in effect for the duration, according to information from the city of Joplin.
There will be not be any access in that area for through traffic.
Message boards alerting motorists to the closure have been placed in the area.
This stormwater project is intended to decrease the frequency of water flooding the street during storms.
Additionally, replacement of the culvert will allow the street to be widened to eliminate the need for protective railing in that location and also for overall traffic safety, the city said in the statement. It also would allow for the construction of sidewalks in the future.
The project is being funded with money from the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax approved by voters in 2011.
