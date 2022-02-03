Tenth Street between Main Street and Joplin Avenue will be closed for a stormwater improvement project beginning Monday. Closure is scheduled for seven calendar days.
The closure will allow for the replacement of a failed box culvert on the west side of Main Street. The top of existing culvert also served as the sidewalk. The improvement will enhance the stormwater system by providing a more efficient conveyance system in the area, the city of Joplin said.
Sidewalk improvements along the west side of Main Street and south side of 10th Street will also be completed with new inlets and an Americans with Disabilities Act ramp.
The project is funded through the parks and stormwater sales tax, which voters renewed in 2021.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1531.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.