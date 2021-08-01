West 10th Street near Chestnut Avenue in Joplin will be closed beginning Monday for a stormwater construction project. The closure is scheduled for three weeks.
Work on this project involves the replacement of an existing concrete box that was part of the Old Willow Branch system, which is more than 100 years old. The top of the box doubled as a sidewalk, so a new sidewalk will be installed, along with a new ramp on the northwest corner to improve accessibility for residents. Five inlets will be installed to increase the collection rate of stormwater and decrease the frequency of flooding.
The project is funded through the parks and stormwater sales tax, which voters renewed in 2011.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 531.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.