Spiva Center for the Arts will host "Holly Wilson: The Thread that Connects" through March 4.
Wilson, a multimedia artist, creates figures that serve as her storytellers to the world, conveying stories of the sacred and the precious. She works in various media, including bronze, paint, encaustic, photography, glass and clay.
Her work will be the main subject of hands-on learning for Spiva’s annual third grade field trips throughout the winter.
Spiva Center for the Arts is inside the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St.
