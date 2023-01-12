NEVADA, Mo. — The Kansas City-based River and Prairie Storyweavers group will offer two free workshops and a performance at Cottey College on Friday as part of its annual storytelling conference.
“Creating a Spoken Word Event” will be offered at 1 p.m., followed by “Creating Tall Tales” at 3 p.m. Both are free and open to the public; they will take place in Cottey’s Haidee and Allen Wild Center for the Arts auditorium.
A storytelling concert, “Ghosts and Ghoulies,” will be presented from 7 to 9 p.m.; tickets are $5 for the community and $3 for students and senior citizens.
“We’re thrilled that they’ve reached out to us and are doing this for our community,” said Laura Chaney, associate professor of theater at Cottey College.
Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated by the storytellers group to support the Cottey theater department’s participation later this month in the American College Theatre Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, Chaney said.
Chaney will take 13 students to the theater festival to compete in acting, design and stage management, as well as attend multiple workshops.
The storytelling conference, called the annual Chicken Festival, will continue Saturday and Sunday at the Best Value Inn and Suites in Nevada with additional workshops and events. Weekend admission is $30 for members of the Storyweavers group, $55 for nonmembers and $15 for students.
For a full schedule of events, go to www.
riverandprairiestory weavers.org.
