A sunny afternoon in Joplin's Leonard Park, with autumn's palette of yellow, orange and red leaves, set the backdrop for several partnering community organizations to unveil a new parks feature.
StoryWalk, a picture book activity, was introduced as the first of its kind in Joplin parks.
StoryWalk is a series of 15 signboards that have been installed along a section of the park's paved walking trail to combine walking and reading as an outdoor activity for families and a way to teach reading to children.
This project was developed and implemented by One Joplin's literacy team, said Ashley Micklethwaite, executive director of the nonprofit agency that works to build collaboration in the community. In that vein, this new project was developed with the cooperation of the Joplin Public Library, the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department and the Joplin Health Department.
One Joplin's literacy team is working on increasing the number of children who are ready for kindergarten as one of its goals. "And the StoryWalk fit in perfectly with that goal," Micklethwaite said.
When the parks and recreation director, Paul Bloomberg, was approached with the idea, he liked the concept too, Micklethwaite said, as well as the opportunity for children and adults to all enjoy a new feature at the park.
One Joplin's health team also is working on increasing physical activity and physical activity opportunities for residents. "So the StoryWalk is just the perfect edge," Micklethwaite said. "It combines reading, children and adult interaction, and physical activity. It's a wonderful, wonderful concept."
Christina Matekel, the children's librarian at the Joplin Public Library, thanked One Joplin, the parks department and Curious City, the company that developed the StoryWalk, for what she said is a good way to encourage children to experience books.
"This is something we have been very excited about for a long time," Matekel said. "We have been looking for ways to make this project happen."
The library has lots of books and resources for children and families, "but sometimes the park is an easier place for a parent to bring several of their children to play," Matekel said. "This is a great place and a great opportunity to bring literacy and to bring a book to those kids."
Display kiosks were installed along a paved walking trail south of the picnic pavilion at the park at Fourth Street and Turk Avenue. The kiosks contain pages from a picture book that tell a story. Along with each page of the story, activities are suggested for children to do while they walk along the story trail.
"This is a beautiful park," Micklethwaite said. "It has great trees, a nice shelter and playground. And now it has another feature that was installed and designed by the Joplin parks department."
Bloomberg said he thought it was a great idea when he was approached about it.
"We have nothing like this in any of our parks, and anytime we can get families outside, in our trails system and in our parks, it's a no-brainer," Bloomberg said. "It's an incredible program. We look forward to doing more of these of these StoryWalks." He commended the parks staff for their work to build the displays, which were constructed with recycled materials.
Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, said the concept also fits in with a program his department promotes, called the Walking Initiative.
The Walking Initiative is a partnership that involves the health department, One Joplin, the Community Health Collaboration and the Jasper County Health Department to promote a healthful activity.
"This is a great opportunity for citizens to get out and exercise and enjoy the great outdoors, especially on a day such as this."
A feature like the StoryWalk is especially useful during the COVID-19 pandemic because it provides an outdoor attraction for people to get out and walk and have social interaction, Talken said.
"The StoryWalk is a great place for families to come and have some great family time," he said.
Joplin resident Nancy Laptad and two of her grandchildren were among the first visitors to the new feature and attend Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors that marked its completion.
"I think it's wonderful," she said. "It's such a great thing to combine kinds of activities and to be able to bring your kids and grandkids to the park, and doing something lots of fun. It's a great story, and we definitely enjoyed it."
Her grandson, Bo Hogue, 11, said, "I think it's a good idea, very interactive and fun. And it has a good twist and it feels like a story."
He and his sister, Amelia Hogue, 7, helped cut the ribbon at the ceremony. "I think it's cool," she said. "It's on a board, and if you want to read, you can walk over there and read."
Bloomberg said there are no plans yet for more StoryWalks in city parks, "but we definitely have parks that have small trails like this one. We have one at Landreth Park and another one at Parr Hill and even Cunningham Park. We do have some other parks where we could put a StoryWalk" in the future.
Group walks
Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, said people who would enjoy walking with a group at places like Leonard Park and its StoryWalk could join one or create one with the assistance of the department's medical services coordinator, Cynthia Burnham. She can be contacted by email at CBurnham@Joplinmo.org, or phone at 417-623-6122, ext. 254.
