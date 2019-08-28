WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The line of severe thunderstorms that rumbled through the region Monday night caused extensive damage to the Wyandotte public schools, which resulted in a two-day closure.
Straight line winds ranging from 60 to 70 mph blew through the Northeast Oklahoma area, according to Michael Lacy, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office out of Tulsa.
The storms hit the area between 9 and 10 p.m. Monday and produced nearly 3 inches of rain, Lacy said. No tornadoes were confirmed.
Troy Gray, Wyandotte school superintendent, reported roof and water damage to at least three buildings, including the main elementary building, administrative offices and the pre-kindergarten building. A quarter to a half-inch of water seeped into the buildings, soaking carpeting in the second- and third-grade area, as well as the cafeteria and offices.
“It’s all really fixable and just a major inconvenience,” Gray said. "We had a heat and air unit that shifted from our band room, so in turn, water came in through there and caused damage. The winds and the rain were so strong that it blew water all through our exterior doors at our elementary building.”
The damage resulted in districtwide closures on Tuesday and Wednesday. The first day of school was Aug. 15. School is set to reopen for all students today. Gray said the district’s maintenance crews came in the night of the storm and worked until 5 a.m. getting water out of the buildings.
“It really helped us when restoration came in,” Gray said. “We feel really good about everything. We’ll be back to school tomorrow (Thursday), and run the buses as normal as we can. There’s a lot of things out in the roads in the rural areas.”
“Our principal met today (Wednesday) with our teachers with a game plan, and we have a couple extra classrooms on the west end of our elementary,” he said. “We’re going to reroute those students for a couple days as that continues to dry. The restoration will cost about $30,000. We’ll have an insurance adjuster come because we’ll have some carpets, tile and heat and air units that need to be replaced.”
The restoration company will continue to treat the damaged areas. Gray said they hope to get everything back up and running in the elementary building by Tuesday of next week.
Monday’s storms will be the third time the school district has sustained damage from natural disasters over the past few months. In May, Gray said, major flooding from Grand Lake caused 47 inches of water to collect in the basement and outside classrooms. The district also lost its server room, with damages estimated at $270,000.
A lightning and hail storm hit the area about two weeks before the May flooding event, and the school lost about $30,000 worth of heat and air units, according to Gray.
“We do have some wiggle room in our budget, and we’ve been really frugal with our money,” he said. “The Board of Education has done a great job. We have a bit of savings there, and our insurance carrier has been phenomenal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.