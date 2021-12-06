Several roads will be closed and trolley stops will be adjusted Tuesday to accommodate the Joplin Christmas parade.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. and will follow a route on Main Street from 15th Street to Third Street. The judges’ stand will be stationed at Eighth and Main streets.
Parking will not be allowed on Main Street beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Main from 15th Street to 26th Street will close beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday for the staging of parade entries; this closure also includes all intersections.
The closure of Main Street will extend north to Second Street beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Drivers are asked to be cautious during parade hours, said Joplin police Sgt. Jared Delzell. Motorists should plan extra travel time to account for detours around closed roads and intersections, he said.
Because of the road closures, there also will be temporary changes in Sunshine Lamp Trolley stops Tuesday.
Trolley stops along Main Street located at Third, Sixth, 10th, 15th, 20th and 26th streets will be moved one block west to Joplin Avenue starting at 3 p.m. and will remain in effect for the remainder of the day.
The Green Route trolley stop at 25th Street will be moved to Virginia Avenue during the 3, 4 and 5 p.m. hours. This route will end at 32nd and Main streets at 6:05 p.m.
For questions about the trolley stop changes, call 417-626-8609.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.