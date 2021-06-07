Traffic delays could be experienced this week in the area of 44th Street and Connecticut Avenue as a contractor paves the newly widened streets.
If weather permits, crews will apply asphalt to Connecticut and 44th, south of the Interstate 44 overpass, Monday through Friday, the city said in a statement.
Businesses on 44th Street will remain open and accessible during the paving project.
Flagmen will be on duty to alert drivers to stops and delays and alternative traffic patterns such as temporary lane changes.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 530.
