Replacement of the Turkey Creek Bridge on Schifferdecker Avenue will require the temporary closure of a section of Zora Street starting Monday, Sept. 9.
The street will be closed from Lone Elm Road to Schifferdecker Avenue for about three weeks, according to a statement from the city of Joplin.
Although that section will be closed to traffic, North Schifferdecker Avenue and Peace Church Road will remain open and detours will be posted. Northbound drivers will turn west at the end of Schifferdecker Avenue and go north on Peace Church Road. Motorists from the north on Peace Church Road will be detoured to southbound Schifferdecker Avenue.
The reason for the closure to allow for grading work necessary to level the elevation between the road and the new bridge.
This bridge replaces one that would flood in heavy rains, closing Schifferdecker Avenue.
Replacement of the bridge will cost $2.45 million. The work and expense are a joint project among the city of Joplin, Jasper County and the Joplin Special Road District. Joplin and Jasper County will provide the bulk of the cost, with the road district contributing $100,000.
Hartman & Co. is the contractor for the project, and Allgeier Martin and Associates is the engineering consultant.
