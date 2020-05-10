Public hearings on zoning questions and two requests to vacate sections of streets will be held Monday by the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission.
One of those comes from the Joplin Redevelopment Corp., which aggregated property in the aftermath of the Joplin tornado to make land available for recovery projects.
The JRC asks to vacate street right of way that would form a section of Sergeant Avenue south of 24th Street and north of 25th Street.
Troy Bolander, the city's planning and development director, said the JRC owns a parcel of land next to the site and that there has been some potential interest expressed in that land. The potential buyer asked that the city vacate the street designation for the property in question.
Another request comes from Jasper County for a section of Pearl Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets.
The Jasper County Commission is preparing to build a new courts building there. The request to vacate the street has been made by the county so that the property can be part of that for the project, Bolander said.
The county has cleared the site where the former First Baptist Church building had been located at the northwest corner of Seventh Street and Pearl Avenue. The county also has purchased the land across Pearl Avenue from the courts building, including the office buildings at 606, 608, 610 and 614 S. Pearl Ave. as well as a lot behind 601 S. Byers Ave.
Buying those properties and building a new courts building is a $35 million project funded by a quarter-cent sales tax voters agreed in the April 2019 election to extend.
In addition to the street questions, the zoning panel will hold public hearings on:
• A request to rezone property northwest of A Street and Oliver Avenue from single-family to two-family residential for a development by 210 Rentals LLC.
• A request to rezone property at 5526 W. 32nd St. from nonretail commercial to neighborhood commercial for future commercial development, requested by Stanley Weaver.
• Rezoning of property west of Douglas Place from single-family residential to two-family residential for a housing project, requested by Joel Standeford.
• Vacation of a stormwater easement south of 26th Street and Irwin Avenue, requested by Jasper Products.
The panel also will conduct a preliminary plat review of Eagles Edge subdivision off of West 32nd Street, proposed by James and Lance Ledford.
Commissioners also will hear a request for renewal of a special-use permit by Baily Austin of the Elite Preparatory School at 3132 E. 12th St.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
