Another work authorization on a project to widen West 32nd Street will be heard by the Joplin City Council at its meeting Monday.
City staff proposes a $520,000 contract with Olsson for construction phase engineering services.
Olsson has already done work on design services for the widening project and to negotiate right of way and appraisal services for the land needed for the project under separate contracts. The project involves enlarging the street to three lanes with curb and gutter, and a dual-use sidewalk and bike trail on the north side.
The work authorization would provide for services including testing materials, observing construction and administration services for the construction. A staff memo reports that city staff will assist with construction observation when they are available.
This project is being funded by the three-eighths-cent capital improvements sales tax that was renewed by voters in August 2014. It is one of the projects that was planned for that tax revenue.
The council earlier this month approved a construction contract of nearly $8.7 million for the widening construction to be done by Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.
In other business, a public hearing will be held on a rezoning request for property at the southeast corner of 34th Street and South Jackson Avenue.
The owners, Thomas and Susan Coy, are seeking a change from R-1 single-family residential to R-3-PD, a planned development for what is called a pocket residential development of rental homes. The homes would be built close together with parking to the side, but there would be landscaped parklike grounds around the houses, according to city documents.
Neighbors had protested the change at a previous meeting with concerns about the houses being built closely together, a reduction in property values because of the small lots, the distance of carports from the street, and an increase in traffic. However, the owners have since increased the construction value of the homes to be more compatible with neighboring properties.
The council will be asked to approve the site plan because it does not meet all of the city's existing regulations, according to the staff report.
The panel also will be asked to approve the 021 Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan, which details safety processes and procedures for transportation such as MAPS public transit and the Sunshine Lamp Trolley.
A staff memo reports that the plan uses existing safety practices and best practices to meet federal guidelines and regulations.
A contract with Environmental Works in the amount of $65,950 is proposed to decommission two diesel fuel storage tanks at the city's Public Works Center. The council recently approved a bid by another company to install new tanks.
