The presidential election, and the stress surrounding it, occupied our focus in the newsroom today.
Less than two hours from the delivery of this email, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will take the stage for the second and final debate. This time, a debate official separate from the moderator will have control over muting mics to ensure candidates have uninterrupted time to deliver opening answers to questions — a control triggered by the arguments that occurred during the last debate.
Politics can cause a tremendous amount of stress, and with that in mind, Ozark Center held a special session today on how to deal with that stress.
You'll find coverage of both of those stories in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- An update and resolution to a complaint over a Jasper football coach leading players in prayer.
- The community mourning the death of former MSSU president and Joplin City Council member Floyd Belk.
- Results of the Webb City High School softball team's state quarterfinal game against Bolivar.
Prepare for a chilly Friday tomorrow, but at least it'll be Friday, right? Have a wonderful evening.
