The coronavirus isn't going anywhere.

Friday in the Globe newsroom was spent monitoring several local and national stories about the COVID-19 pandemic at national, state and local levels.

The White House coronavirus task force on Friday gave its first public briefing since April, confirming that the number of new infections per day has increased to an all-time high of 40,000. Locally, Tyson released the results of testing at its Noel plant. And as we were writing this newsletter, the city of Joplin reported its first two COVID-related deaths.

We'll have more related to COVID in our coverage over the weekend, including:

  • The Joplin Health Department is getting assistance from area health care agencies in providing outreach efforts to COVID patients.
  • Despite pandemic-related limitations, researchers leading the reintroduction of an endangered species are finding ways to continue their work.

Enjoy your weekend, but take care of yourself, as well.

