ANDERSON, Mo. — Kristen Clardy, a kindergarten teacher at Anderson Elementary School, was moved emotionally Thursday while watching students’ faces light up with joy after picking out a Halloween costume as part of a high school senior’s community service project.
Elementary students who did not have a costume were given the opportunity to pick out their own to wear during the school parade that day. The costumes were provided free by a local high school student, Jasmine Duncan, who had formerly attended Anderson Elementary and collected kid-size costumes from nonprofits, friends and the community over several weeks.
“It’s one of those things that gives you chills and goosebumps and, honestly, brings a tear to your eye,” said Clardy, who was dressed as a bumblebee. “All kids deserve to dress up on Halloween. The fact that a high school student, who used to be a student here, thought of this idea — it makes it come full circle. It’s such a meaningful way to give back because these little bitty ones don’t understand why they don’t have a costume but their friends do. It makes them feel special.”
The one-stop Halloween shop was organized and coordinated by Duncan, a 17-year-old senior at McDonald County High School who is a big fan of the holiday.
“Halloween’s always been big in my family,” she said. “I love it.”
Duncan said her family goes all out every year when celebrating Halloween and that she didn’t want any child to feel left out from all of the excitement.
“Over the years, we’ve done this every year at my house,” Duncan said. “My mom has gotten donations from Crosslines and thrift stores. We throw big Halloween parties, and we load in a trailer with a big speaker and play Halloween songs. We’re all grown up now, and there’s no point in the costumes or the parties anymore, so why not make it a bigger deal for other people? I know how it is to walk through a parade and wanting to dress up like everybody else. It’s something that every little kid looks forward to.”
To earn hours for the A+ Program, Duncan collected donations of costumes, accessories and candy from the community to give out to elementary students who might otherwise go without. The state A+ Program provides scholarship funds to eligible high school students who attend a participating public community college or vocational/technical school, or certain private two-year vocational/technical schools.
Several bags of costumes were donated by Crosslines of McDonald County and others came from storage at Duncan’s home. Altogether, the effort rounded up more than 200 costumes, and about 100 students participated in the inaugural program.
“I couldn’t have done this without help from my friends,” Duncan said. “It was a bit chaotic but a lot of fun. This project helped me get hours for the A+ Program, and I wanted it to be a project that can be done every year.”
The costumes were displayed on a table and a metal clothes rack in the hallway of Anderson Elementary, which temporarily served as a runway for kids trying on outfits and modeling their characters.
The youngsters perused through costumes like Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” and a ninja from "Mortal Kombat." Duncan said she hopes that other seniors involve themselves with the project and carry it on as an annual tradition.
“It helps the community and it gives back, so I thought it was a good program to start,” she said. “You’re giving little kids happiness and you’re making a little kid’s day. They get excited for this all week and want to do the Halloween parties and the parade.”
Karla Diaz-Luna, a kindergartner at Anderson Elementary, selected an Ariel costume from the animated Disney movie “The Little Mermaid.” The light-blue dress was embellished with shiny sequins and a mermaid tail. Karla, 5, also wore a princess tiara.
“I think it’s really pretty,” she said. “I love trick-or-treating. My favorite candy’s Skittles.”
Sarah Messley, principal of Anderson Elementary, said Duncan came up with the idea and organized the project from start to finish. She served as principal while Duncan was in elementary school and can remember seeing her dressed up for Halloween. Messley, who wore a beekeeper costume, said she was absolutely thrilled by Duncan’s idea.
“I love Jasmine, and I remember her kindness,” she said. “Today’s a huge day at the school. We have a costume parade planned and Halloween parties. It’s a really big deal for students to be able to feel like they’re a total part of the festivities.”
A few of Duncan’s friends from McDonald County High School were dressed up in princess gowns where they showed the students around the shop. One of her friends, Libby Cisneros, 17, a senior, said they helped pick up the costumes, washed and sorted them. On Thursday, she transformed a kindergartner into a butterfly after finding wings and a matching black dress.
“I was really excited about the project because I love little kids,” Cisneros said. “I can remember finding my Halloween costume and my face just lit up. It’s what I’ve really enjoyed seeing today.”
Another of Duncan’s close friends, Pi’ilani Pa, a 17-year-old senior, said she loved having the opportunity to boost children’s confidence and give them a sense of belonging.
“We just want to help the kids who can’t afford a costume, so we’re more than happy to do this,” she said.
Duncan plans to graduate next spring and hopes to one day start her own business.
