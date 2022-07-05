The Spiva Gallery at Missouri Southern State University will present “Lost but Found: A Misplaced History, An Exhibition of the MSSU African Art Collection” through Aug. 3.
The exhibition has been curated by students enrolled in an African art summer course. The students are Reagan Alsbaugh, Anna Baker, Mike Carr, Ryan Conder, Madison Cooke, Natalie Ezell, Eli Goodwin, Dock Grader, Katie Roush, Tijorn Skelton, Steven Smith and Ciera West.
Missouri Southern’s African art collection features more than 300 works, with most originating from the sub-Saharan areas of Africa, as well as strong representation from West and Central Africa. The collection is culturally and geographically diverse and is composed of ritual and everyday items from nearly 40 distinct ethnic groups.
“The MSSU collection helps others understand all of our ethnic roots and diversity, assisting in the understanding of a variety of cultural perspectives,” said Christine Bentley, gallery director, in a statement. “The MSSU African art collection serves as an invaluable resource for research, teaching, learning, art appreciation and global awareness both on campus and around the greater Southwest Missouri community.”
Admission is free and open to the public. The gallery’s summer hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
