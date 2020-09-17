To many, the area immediately south of what’s known on Missouri Southern State University’s campus as the biology pond is an overgrown swamp, rife with mosquitoes and creepy-crawlies.
To Jeremiah Cline, a junior biology major from Joplin, the area looked like a restoration project with big potential as an outdoor classroom for students learning about biology, ecology and conservation.
When Cline learned there used to be a trail through the swampy area and that the trail was likely still there but overgrown, he decided to put his habitat restoration skills to use and earn a few college credits at the same time.
Cline, with the help of MSSU biology professor David Penning, has been working to clear out decades of growth by invasive species of plants and the uncontrolled growth of native species to restore the trail, which runs from the biology pond about 300 meters to Turkey Creek.
And on Saturday, some volunteers will help out during one of three work days planned for September, October and November.
“We’re just trying to take back what was there initially. Restoration just means, in a roundabout way, try to get it back to the way we think it would be before, when it was more natural,” Cline said. "In my freshman year I learned there was a trail down there, but it was overgrown. Part of the trail we couldn’t even walk on, so I kind of pitched to Dr. Penning about possibly having an independent study class and taking my experience from doing glade and prairie restoration down to the wetland, and try to make it better looking and get rid of the invasive and control the nuisance and noxious plants down there.”
Lost to history
Penning said what may appear as a useless, bug-ridden swamp to many people is actually an ecosystem and a valuable outdoor classroom to biology professors.
The biology pond was a concrete pool back in the days of the Mission Hills Estate, decades before the college that would become Missouri Southern State University moved to the property in 1967.
The concrete pool was fed by a natural spring that flows from the base of the hill below what was the Mission Hills Mansion. The concrete was torn out in the 1970s, leaving a pond in its place.
Penning said the water from the spring flows into the pond and then out to the south, creating a spring-fed wetland ecosystem.
“Behind that pond has been a trail, and I think for a good couple of decades there were good intentions to maintain it and build it back up," he said. "I found some Biology Club notes from 1971 that said they wanted to help run and build the trail. So there have been good intentions for a long time, but these types of projects are just unforgivingly difficult.”
Over the years invasive vine species like winter creeper, various types of honeysuckle and multiflora rose have grown uncontrolled.
In addition, beavers have moved into the swamp, cutting down some of the trees.
The neglect was not intentional, Penning said.
Memories of the trail have faded as faculty members retire and students cycle through the biology program and campus Biology Club over the decades.
Penning said Cline approached him several months ago and asked about the trail and whether it could be restored.
“He’s one of what I would say is our more feral students,” Penning said. “He really likes the outdoors, and he’ll walk the trail regardless if whether there’s a trail or not, whereas a lot of other students need a nice manicured place to walk or it’s not going to be used. Knowing it had been filled in, he asked what it would take to recover the trail and get it repaired. I said a lot of time and sweat and sore muscles.”
Previous experience
Cline said he’s had experience restoring natural areas.
“I’ve done different restoration projects for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources at Roaring River doing glade restoration,” Cline said. “I’ve also done a summer working on a large conservation project in Springfield, so I have some experience in these things.”
Cline said most of his experience is working in dryer ecosystems, glades and tallgrass prairie, so restoring a wetland would be a chance to expand his horizons.
“My boss that I had for my internship this past summer is kind of helping me out,” Cline said. “He has some wetland restoration projects under his belt, so I’ve reached out to him for help and guidance because I don’t want to get locked into one kind of ecosystem restoration. I want to get a more broad, kind of jack-of-all-trades experience. That’s another reason I picked up on this wetland project, to learn a little bit more about a different ecosystem than I’ve dealt with before.”
Goal and fundraising
Cline said his goal is to get the invasive species of plants out of the area as much as possible and leave Missouri Southern with an area that can serve as an outdoor classroom for biology students and a pleasant study area that can be used by all students, faculty and staff to get away from the stress of university life.
“I thought about putting some picnic tables out there for a study area for students because it is pretty quiet, and I think it would be kind of nice to get away from everything,” Cline said.
Penning said restoring an area like this is mostly hard work.
But there are some costs, so he set up a fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $2,000.
He said the money will be used for gravel to raise the trail and maybe some tools to help cut back the vegetation. The tools can be used by future students to maintain the area after Cline has graduated.
“We’re over $500, which is outstanding,” Penning said. “I’d say two-thirds of it or more are faculty and staff from campus. And even some students have donated. There are some anonymous donors. Jeremiah has gotten some support from Lowe’s Home Improvement, and he’s approaching some of the other hardware stores.
“He’s put forward a petition to the student senate on campus to get funding for a beautification project. The nice thing is it’s all low-budget stuff (materials and tools). It’s just blood, sweat and tears that has to make it happen, and that’s the stuff you can’t pay for.”
How to help
Because of the pandemic, members of the public can’t come to the campus to help clear brush on the public work day this Saturday, but people can help in other ways. People interested in donating to the project can give online at https://www.mssu.edu/advancement/giving/biologytrail.php. As of Thursday, $625 of a $2,000 goal had been raised.
