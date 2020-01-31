Students, teachers and staff in the Joplin Area Catholic Schools System on Friday wrapped up a week's worth of activities, service projects and celebrations to mark National Catholic Schools Week.
Activities scheduled for pupils through the week included collecting pajamas for a former student's Operation Jammies project, writing thank-you notes to area clergy, visiting local fire and police stations to deliver treats and recognizing supporters of local Catholic schools.
"One of the missions of Catholic education is service," said Joanne Lown, principal of St. Mary's Catholic School. "It goes hand in hand with our academic focus and faith focus. Our society is so me-centered that helping our students practice service to others truly shows the compassion and love of Christ."
On Friday, students at St. Mary's were finishing handmade Valentines to send to veterans at local Veterans Affairs clinics and hospitals. Mary Ann Turk, the art teacher, said the project was a good fit for Catholic Schools Week because it illustrates to students that they are part of a community.
"They do enjoy it, especially the older kids," she said. "The older they are, the more they see the value of it."
With paintbrushes in hand, fifth grade pupils created vibrant red-and-blue American flags (with some adding blobs of glue for the white stars) and a heart in the middle to meld the patriotic and Valentine's Day themes. More than 100 cards will be finished by the beginning of next week.
"My dad is a veteran," 10-year-old Ella Maliszewski said. "Whenever we do that type of stuff, it always has more of a meaning. It makes me feel good that my school gives us time to be able to give things to veterans."
Rylan Childers, 11, said he particularly enjoyed St. Mary's celebration of Catholic Schools Week through Wacky Wednesday, in which pupils could dress up as much as they wanted, and Thursday's field trip to the Ronald McDonald House.
"We cleaned up, we made them lunch and dinner and goodie bags for Valentine's Day for the families staying there," he said.
Today also bookends National Lutheran Schools Week, an initiative celebrated by The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and Joplin's Martin Luther School. All students at Martin Luther, from the 2-year-olds in the toddler class through the eighth graders, have participated over the course of the week.
"During National Lutheran Schools Week, we celebrate God's blessings given to us in a variety of ways," Principal Jeremy Schamber said in an email to the Globe. "We also have themed dress-up days, giving students a break from wearing their usual uniforms. Since most of our students are not Lutheran, it gives us a unique time to celebrate with the community for supporting our school."
